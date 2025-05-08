ETV Bharat / health

World Thalassemia Day 2025: What to Do If You or Your Partner Is a Thalassemia Minor

The theme for World Thalassemia Day this year is: “Together for Thalassaemia: Uniting Communities, Prioritizing Patients” ( Getty Images )

Published : May 8, 2025 at 11:10 AM IST

If you’re reading this on May 8th, it’s World Thalassemia Day. Established by Panos Englezos in memory of his son George, the day shines a light on the millions navigating life with Thalassemia: a genetic blood disorder that sounds niche until you realize that India alone has the highest number of children with thalassemia major globally.

This year’s theme, “Together for Thalassaemia: Uniting Communities, Prioritizing Patients,” is significant. If you or your partner is a Thalassemia Minor, what you don’t know can actually hurt your future family.

What Is Thalassemia?

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder that reduces your body’s ability to make healthy haemoglobin, the oxygen-carrying protein in red blood cells. This leads to anaemia, fatigue, growth issues, and in severe cases, organ damage due to iron overload from transfusions.

Blood transfusion is a continuous requirement for those with Thalassemia (Getty Images)

There are two primary types:

Alpha Thalassemia: Affects the alpha-globin chain of haemoglobin.

Affects the alpha-globin chain of haemoglobin. Beta Thalassemia: Affects the beta-globin chain.

Each type has three forms:

Thalassemia Major (severe, life-threatening without lifelong treatment)

(severe, life-threatening without lifelong treatment) Thalassemia Intermedia (moderate)

(moderate) Thalassemia Minor (mild, often symptomless)

Being a Thalassemia Minor sounds benign, but two Thalassemia Minors having a child? There’s a 1 in 4 chance that child will be born with Thalassemia Major, a serious condition requiring regular blood transfusions and iron-chelation therapy for life. If both parents are Thalassemia Minors, every pregnancy carries a 25% chance of producing a child with a chronic, life-altering illness.

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder (Getty Images)

How to find out if you or your partner is a Thalassemia Minor

Think of this like a decision tree.

Step 1: Get Tested (Only Once)

A simple blood test can tell you if you are a Thalassemia Minor. If you’re under 30, unmarried, or considering having children, do this now.

Step 2: If One of You Is a Minor, get your partner tested.

If they are not a minor → your child will not have Thalassemia Major. At most, they may inherit the minor gene. No immediate cause for concern.