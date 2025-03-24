World TB Day 2025: So Far 586 Gram Panchayats Declared Tuberculosis-Free In Rajasthan

Jaipur: Rajasthan health department has set a target to eliminate Tuberculosis (TB), one of the deadliest infectious diseases worldwide, by 2025, and has declared 586 gram panchayats TB-free, officials said.

TB is caused by bacteria, Mycobacterium tuberculosis, and it mainly affects the lungs. Every year, March 24 is observed at the World TB Day to raise awareness against this bacterial infection.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), every year 10 million people are infected with TB globally, while 1.5 million people lose their lives due to this disease. TB remains a major health challenge in India too, but many effective steps are being taken at the state-level to eliminate it.

Among the host of measures launched by Rajasthan health department, includes a comprehensive campaign for TB eradication Under this, awareness programmes are being organised in every village along with free TB screening camps while special efforts to make treatment facilities accessible.

Director of Public Health Dr Ravi Prakash Sharma said until people know about TB, it is not possible to build a healthy society. So far, 586 gram panchayats of the state have been declared TB-free by the department, he said.

TB and its effects

TB is an infectious disease, which spreads through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes or spits. This disease affects the lungs the most, although in 15 percent of cases it also affects other organs such as brain, intestines, kidneys, bones and joints. A person infected with TB has a 5 to 10 percent probability of suffering from this disease throughout his life.

TB testing and treatment facilities

Sputum samples are collected for testing TB. According to doctors If a person suffers from persistent cough for more than three weeks, he should get a free sputum test done at the nearest government hospital or primary health centre. In some special cases, advanced tests like X-ray, FNAC, biopsy and CT scan may also be required. TB is treated under the DOTS (Directly Observed Treatment, Short-course) method, which is completely free and is available at all government hospitals, sub-health centres and primary health centres.

Process and duration of treatment

The duration of TB treatment is 6 to 8 months. For the first 2 to 3 months, medicines are administered 3 times a week under the direct supervision of health workers. After this, for the next 4-5 months, the patient is given medicines, of which the first dose is administered under the supervision of a medical worker and the rest are taken at home as per instructions. Complete freedom from TB is possible if the treatment is taken regularly and for the entire period.

Rajasthan government's initiative towards TB elimination

Dr Sharma said many schemes are being expedited by the health department to make Rajasthan TB-free. "Awareness campaigns are being run at the gram panchayat level and people are motivated for timely investigation and treatment. This apart, identification of patients and monitoring of their treatment are being ensured under the DOTS programme. This effort is not only important in the direction of making the state TB-free, but also proving to be helpful in building a healthy and safe society," the doctor said.