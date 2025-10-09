World Sight Day 2025: Common Eye Issues That Crop Up In Your 20s, 40s, and 60s
Your eyes are changing, even when you don’t notice it. On World Sight Day, here’s your expert-approved decade-by-decade guide to keeping your vision sharp.
Every October, the world pauses... not to look up, but to look within. World Sight Day, observed on October 9, is a global movement to make us aware of something we take for granted: our vision. The truth is, millions lose their sight not due to fate, but due to delay. A missed checkup, an ignored symptom, a screen habit gone too far.
Your eyes (like your life) evolve with age. And just like we plan our careers, relationships, and savings by decades, we should plan our eye health too.
Eye Health Changes With Age
Think of your eyes as your lifelong camera. In your 20s, they’re high-resolution and fast-focusing. By your 40s, the lens starts losing its zoom, and by 60, the shutter might need a little repair.
Dr. Akhilesh Yadav, Cataract, Cornea & Refractive Surgeon at Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital in Dombivli, Mumbai, says, “Like our body changes at different stages of life, eyes also have specific age-related changes. Regular eye check-ups at different stages are crucial for early detection of these issues and to lead a healthy life.”
Let’s go decade by decade — and see what your eyes need at every stage.
IN YOUR 20s
You’re in your prime: career, relationships, endless scrolling. But while you’re looking at your phone, your eyes are looking to you for mercy.
Common Eye Issues In Your 20s:
Refractive Errors: Nearsightedness (myopia), farsightedness (hyperopia), or astigmatism usually stabilize in your 20s. This is the perfect time for LASIK or other refractive surgeries if you’re tired of your glasses.
Digital Eye Strain: With laptops, smartphones, and binge-watching marathons, dry eyes and eye fatigue are becoming the new normal. Follow the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look 20 feet away for 20 seconds.
UV Damage: The sun is slowly damaging your eyes. Always wear UV-protected sunglasses.
Workplace Eye Injuries: Whether you’re in a lab, construction site, or kitchen — protect your eyes. One stray spark, and life changes.
Diet and Lifestyle: Eat green leafy veggies and fruits rich in omega-3 fatty acids, and stay off smoking; it fast-forwards ageing, even for your eyes.
Eye Surgeon's Tip: “Even if your vision feels fine, get your eyes tested every two years. Many early conditions are silent until they cause irreversible damage.”
IN YOUR 40s
You’ve hit your stride (balancing work, family, EMIs) and suddenly, the restaurant menu looks blurry. No, your phone isn’t glitching. It’s presbyopia, a fancy word for “your eyes are ageing.”
Common Eye Issues In Your 40s:
Presbyopia: Your eyes start struggling with near objects — time for reading glasses or multifocal lenses.
Cataract, Diabetic Retinopathy, and Glaucoma: These serious conditions start showing up now. A yearly eye check-up becomes essential.
Dry Eyes: Women are especially prone to dry eyes. Use lubricating drops if needed and blink consciously during work.
Eye Pressure and Blood Sugar: If you’re diabetic or hypertensive, your eyes are at risk even if they don’t hurt. Get regular retina scans.
Eye Surgeon's Tip: “Early signs of cataract, diabetic retinopathy, and glaucoma can begin in the 40s. Detecting them early prevents vision loss later. This is the age where prevention matters more than cure.”
IN YOUR 60s
By the time you hit your 60s, you’ve probably got more wisdom, less hair, and a few stories behind those eyes. But this is also when major age-related eye diseases step into the picture.
Common Eye Issues In Your 60s:
Cataracts: Cloudy vision, faded colours, or glare... these are early signs. Cataract surgery is the sureshot solution.
Diabetic Retinopathy: India is the diabetes capital of the world, and that means retinal complications are rising fast. Untreated, they can lead to irreversible blindness.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration (ARMD): Eat foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids and zeaxanthin, and use protective eyewear to prevent ARMD. If you have advanced glaucoma and retinal disease, you can counter these with magnifying lenses and bright illumination.
Eye Surgeon's Advice: “At this age, it’s important to wear protective glasses, follow a nutrient-rich diet, and schedule regular check-ups. With early detection, most eye problems can be managed effectively.”
You can replace your phone every two years. You can buy a new TV when it fades. But you can’t upgrade your eyes. So on World Sight Day, the overwhelming message is to treat them like the miracle they are.
