ETV Bharat / health

World Sight Day 2025: Common Eye Issues That Crop Up In Your 20s, 40s, and 60s

Every October, the world pauses... not to look up, but to look within. World Sight Day, observed on October 9, is a global movement to make us aware of something we take for granted: our vision. The truth is, millions lose their sight not due to fate, but due to delay. A missed checkup, an ignored symptom, a screen habit gone too far.

Your eyes (like your life) evolve with age. And just like we plan our careers, relationships, and savings by decades, we should plan our eye health too.

Eye Health Changes With Age

Think of your eyes as your lifelong camera. In your 20s, they’re high-resolution and fast-focusing. By your 40s, the lens starts losing its zoom, and by 60, the shutter might need a little repair.

Dr. Akhilesh Yadav, Cataract, Cornea & Refractive Surgeon at Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital in Dombivli, Mumbai, says, “Like our body changes at different stages of life, eyes also have specific age-related changes. Regular eye check-ups at different stages are crucial for early detection of these issues and to lead a healthy life.”

Let’s go decade by decade — and see what your eyes need at every stage.

IN YOUR 20s

You’re in your prime: career, relationships, endless scrolling. But while you’re looking at your phone, your eyes are looking to you for mercy.

Common Eye Issues In Your 20s:

Refractive Errors: Nearsightedness (myopia), farsightedness (hyperopia), or astigmatism usually stabilize in your 20s. This is the perfect time for LASIK or other refractive surgeries if you’re tired of your glasses.

Digital Eye Strain: With laptops, smartphones, and binge-watching marathons, dry eyes and eye fatigue are becoming the new normal. Follow the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look 20 feet away for 20 seconds.

UV Damage: The sun is slowly damaging your eyes. Always wear UV-protected sunglasses.

Workplace Eye Injuries: Whether you’re in a lab, construction site, or kitchen — protect your eyes. One stray spark, and life changes.

Diet and Lifestyle: Eat green leafy veggies and fruits rich in omega-3 fatty acids, and stay off smoking; it fast-forwards ageing, even for your eyes.