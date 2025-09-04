Explained: What Are STIs, And Why You Should Care | World Sexual Health Day 2025

ETV Bharat / health

World Sexual Health Day is a time when we’re nudged to pause our busy lives not to bathe in rose petals, but to remind ourselves that sexual health matters. Globally, we’re looking at a theme that keeps answering the question, “Why not talk about it?” because, frankly, sex is natural, and health is everyone's business.

STIs Are Uninvited Visitors

So, what on earth are STIs? You can think of Sexually Transmitted Infections as invisible hitchhikers (bacteria, viruses, or tiny parasites) that latch onto you during sexual contact and settle in without an invitation. The World Health Organization (WHO) says more than 1 million new curable infections happen every single day, and more than 374 million new cases annually of curable STIs like chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, and trichomoniasis That’s more than half the population of India each year, just in curable STIs.

We're not just talking bacteria. The list includes viruses like herpes simplex, human papillomavirus (HPV), HIV, and hepatitis B, too. The impact is immense: untreated infections lead to pelvic pain, infertility, cancers (including a significant toll from HPV) or even fatal pregnancy outcomes

Why STIs Are Serious And Growing

Imagine spotting a silent tide of illnesses. WHO reports that STIs haven’t slowed... they’ve climbed. Four curable infections still claim more than 1 million new victims every day. That's a mind-boggling number slipping under the radar

Even worse, diseases like gonorrhea are outsmarting our antibiotics. Antimicrobial resistance is a ticking time bomb threatening to make once-curable diseases very dangerous again. In India, with youth turning to risky behaviours and sex education often missing the mark, the spread accelerates. One startling statistic: 31% of HIV cases in India are among those aged 15-29