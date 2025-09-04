Explained: What Are STIs, And Why You Should Care | World Sexual Health Day 2025

World Sexual Health Day is a time when we’re nudged to pause our busy lives not to bathe in rose petals, but to remind ourselves that sexual health matters. Globally, we’re looking at a theme that keeps answering the question, “Why not talk about it?” because, frankly, sex is natural, and health is everyone's business.
STIs Are Uninvited Visitors
So, what on earth are STIs? You can think of Sexually Transmitted Infections as invisible hitchhikers (bacteria, viruses, or tiny parasites) that latch onto you during sexual contact and settle in without an invitation. The World Health Organization (WHO) says more than 1 million new curable infections happen every single day, and more than 374 million new cases annually of curable STIs like chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, and trichomoniasis That’s more than half the population of India each year, just in curable STIs.
We're not just talking bacteria. The list includes viruses like herpes simplex, human papillomavirus (HPV), HIV, and hepatitis B, too. The impact is immense: untreated infections lead to pelvic pain, infertility, cancers (including a significant toll from HPV) or even fatal pregnancy outcomes
Why STIs Are Serious And Growing
Imagine spotting a silent tide of illnesses. WHO reports that STIs haven’t slowed... they’ve climbed. Four curable infections still claim more than 1 million new victims every day. That's a mind-boggling number slipping under the radar
Even worse, diseases like gonorrhea are outsmarting our antibiotics. Antimicrobial resistance is a ticking time bomb threatening to make once-curable diseases very dangerous again. In India, with youth turning to risky behaviours and sex education often missing the mark, the spread accelerates. One startling statistic: 31% of HIV cases in India are among those aged 15-29
Symptoms To Spot
Most STIs are masters of stealth. You could carry one and feel perfectly fine. When symptoms do show up, they can be confusing. Watch for:
- Unusual discharge or genital sores (common markers in clinics)
- Burning during urination, upset stomach, or sexual discomfort
- Flu-like symptoms, especially for herpes or HIV
The surefire way to know is timely testing, not waiting for glaring symptoms. Better to find the problem than to ignore it.
What Can You Do?
- Use condoms regularly and in the right way. Think of them as a raincoat when it's pouring. Latex condoms significantly cut your risk, especially for infections spread through sexual fluids like HIV, chlamydia, gonorrhea; slightly less so for skin-contact spread like HPV.
- Get vaccinated, especially against HPV.
- Limit your sexual partners, or stay committed to one uninfected person.
- Get tested regularly, especially after changing partners. Silence isn't a substitute for safe health.
- Maintain open conversations with partners about STIs. It’s awkward, yes, but beneficial long-term.
STIs are widespread, but unlike many other diseases, they’re largely preventable. On World Sexual Health Day, remember: sexual health is a vital chapter in the story of you. Let’s keep the story sharp, healthy, and stigma-free.
(Note: The information mentioned in this report is written for conceptual and general knowledge purposes only. Before following any advice mentioned here, please consult a specialist doctor. If you have any pre-existing health problems, you should inform the doctor in advance.)
