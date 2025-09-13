ETV Bharat / health

World Sepsis Day: The Mysterious And Life-Threatening Disease Where The Body's Own Defence System Attacks Your Organs

Not only is today World Sepsis Day, September is also Sepsis Awareness Month. If you haven't heard of it, we aren't surprised. Nobody talks Sepsis. It doesn’t make headlines unless it claims a celebrity or a child. It doesn’t come with fanfare or slow, dramatic buildup. It’s stealthy, silent and deadly. Sepsis is what happens when your body’s own defence system turns traitor. You get a cut, a flu, an infection in your gut, your urinary tract, or even your skin. Just routine stuff but then, the immune system goes haywire. Instead of fighting off the invader, it attacks you.

It’s the ultimate betrayal: a microscopic battle that ends in self-destruction. The body’s immune cells release chemicals into the bloodstream to fight infection. Except, they don’t stop. They don’t know when to stop. Organs start failing. Limbs turn blue. Blood pressure crashes. The body turns into its own worst enemy.

According to global health estimates, nearly 49 million people are affected by Sepsis every year. And out of them, 11 million don’t make it. That’s more deaths than from lung cancer, breast cancer, and HIV/AIDS combined. Yet, how many of us can actually define it? The early signs are subtle. Fever, chills, rapid breathing, confusion, low blood pressure. You think it’s just the flu or maybe exhaustion from overwork and shrug it off.

Fever is one of the many symptoms of Sepsis (Getty Images)

Why Is Sepsis Such A Mystery?

Because it doesn’t discriminate. It doesn’t care if you’re young, old, fit, or frail. A well-cared-for child, a marathon runner, an office clerk, an elderly grandparent... anyone can fall prey to Sepsis. The body that once healed you now betrays you. What makes it worse? Delay. Studies show that every hour of delay in treatment increases the risk of death by nearly 8%. The window is slim. The need is urgent. Yet, public awareness is abysmally low. In India, Sepsis Awareness Month is barely noticed, overshadowed by other health causes.