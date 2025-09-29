ETV Bharat / health

Eye Doctor's Tips To Protect Your Retina In The Age Of Digital Overload

There are a great many parts of the human body that we take entirely for granted until something goes wrong with them. The appendix, for instance, never gets a word of thanks until it explodes. The back quietly shoulders us through decades of bad posture before one day deciding it’s had enough and retaliates during something innocuous. Then there’s the retina (an extraordinary little sheet of tissue, thinner than cling film, plastered at the back of your eyeball), which dutifully translates light into the very thing you’re doing right now: reading words.

World Retina Day is behind us, and the poor retina doesn’t ask for much. A bit of oxygen, some nutrients, and a steady diet of carrots and leafy greens if you can be bothered. Yet we humans have developed a marvellous new way of tormenting it: digital overload. Never before in human history have so many of us stared at tiny glowing rectangles for so many hours, all while leaning forward like vultures over roadkill.

Why The Retina Suffers

According to Dr. Pooja Prabhu, Consultant Ophthalmologist at Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital, “Prolonged near work (hunching over laptops, tablets, and phones) does more than tire your eyes. It actually contributes to digital eye strain and worsens myopia (short-sightedness).” The more myopia you rack up in your youth, the higher your risk later of serious conditions such as retinal tears, retinal detachment, and early macular degeneration.

Think of it this way. Squinting at your phone from six inches away for years is rather like repeatedly revving a car engine without ever changing the oil. It may feel fine for now, but eventually, something crucial is going to blow.