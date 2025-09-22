ETV Bharat / health

World Reflexology Week: Is It Science Or Just A Fancy Foot Rub?

We are in the midst of World Reflexology Week, which began on Sunday, September 21, 2025. Think of it like Yoga Day, but for your feet. The International Council of Reflexologists uses this week to promote research, hold free sessions, and educate people on how reflexology can complement medical treatments.

The aim is to remind us that self-care doesn’t always mean medicines; sometimes, it’s about pressing the right spots to de-stress and reconnect with our body.

What Exactly Is Reflexology?

Your feet and hands are more powerful than you think. Reflexologists say they’re like mini-maps of your body. Each spot connects to an organ or system inside you. For instance, the ball of your foot is linked to your lungs and chest, while the arch connects to your stomach and digestion. Press the right point, and you could ease discomfort in that part of the body. The idea behind reflexology is that our body has energy pathways. When they get blocked, we feel stressed or unwell. Reflexology aims to clear those blockages so the body can heal itself. And no, this isn’t some new-age fad. Egyptians and Chinese were using similar techniques thousands of years ago.

How Does It Really Work?

Science doesn’t fully buy the “energy flow” idea, but there are logical explanations. Pressing points on your feet and hands can activate nerves, improve blood flow, and help release endorphins (your body’s natural painkillers and mood boosters). Think of it as a mix of stress relief and subtle nerve stimulation.

And yes, there’s research behind it. A 2017 pilot study published in the Complementary Therapies in Clinical Practice found that reflexology had a powerful anxiety-reduction effect. Reflexology reduced ‘state’ anxiety and cardiovascular activity within healthy individuals, consistent with stress-reduction.