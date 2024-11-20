World Piles Day: 8 Simple Ways To Treat Piles At Home

Every year November 20 is celebrated as World Piles Day to raise awareness among people about the common but often neglected ailment of hemorrhoids, also known as piles. Piles, or hemorrhoids, are swollen veins in the lower rectum or anus, often caused by straining during bowel movements, chronic constipation, or prolonged sitting. While they can be uncomfortable and sometimes painful, mild cases of piles can be effectively managed at home using natural remedies. Here are some proven methods to alleviate symptoms and promote healing.

Increase fiber intake

Representational Image (Freepik)

A diet rich in dietary fiber can soften stools, making them easier to pass and reducing strain during bowel movements. Include foods like whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and legumes like lentils and chickpeas. Fiber supplements such as psyllium husk can also be helpful if dietary changes aren’t enough.

Stay hydrated

Representational Image (Freepik)

Drinking plenty of water prevents dehydration, which can cause constipation. Aim for at least 8-10 glasses of water daily to keep stools soft and regular.

Use warm sitz baths

Representational Image (Freepik)

Soaking the affected area in warm water for 10-15 minutes, 2-3 times a day, can help reduce swelling and relieve pain. Adding Epsom salts to the water may enhance the soothing effect.

Apply natural topical treatments

Representational Image (Freepik)

Several natural substances can provide relief when applied directly to the affected area including aloe vera gel as it is has anti-inflammatory properties, coconut oil to reduces irritation, and witch hazel, an astringent that can reduce itching and swelling.

Use ice packs

Representational Image (Freepik)

Applying a cold compress or ice pack to the affected area can help reduce swelling and numb the pain. Wrap the ice in a soft cloth and apply for 10-15 minutes at a time.

Avoid straining during bowel movements

Representational Image (Gerry Images)

Straining can worsen piles. To prevent this, it is recommended to respond to the urge to go to the bathroom promptly. Use a small stool under your feet to mimic a squatting position, which aligns the rectum for easier bowel movements.

Maintain regular exercise

Representational Image (Freepik)

Gentle physical activity, like walking or yoga, improves blood circulation and prevents constipation. Avoid heavy lifting or activities that put pressure on the lower rectum.

Use natural stool softeners

Representational Image (Freepik)

Herbal remedies like triphala churna (an Ayurvedic formula) can help regulate bowel movements naturally. However, consult a healthcare provider before using herbal supplements.

When to seek medical advice

While natural remedies can be effective for mild cases, consult a doctor if:

Symptoms persist or worsen.

There is excessive bleeding.

The pain becomes severe.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for general informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment.