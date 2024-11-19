World Piles Day: Raising Awareness About Ailment Of Hemorrhoids

World Piles Day is an annual event celebrated on November 20 to raise awareness about the common but often neglected ailment of hemorrhoids, also known as piles. This day is dedicated to educating people about the causes, symptoms, and treatment options for hemorrhoids, as well as promoting the importance of early detection and prevention.
About Piles/ Hemorrhoids:
Hemorrhoids, often known as piles, are swellings that contain swollen blood vessels in or at the bottom (the rectum and anus). They are swollen veins in the lower anus and rectum and can cause lumps in and around the anus. Piles vary in size and location and many people with piles do not realize they have them.
Piles can be the result of overexertion, chronic constipation, and straining when passing stool. Many piles resolve on their own, but visible, painful piles may require surgery to remove. Hemorrhoids are a common condition in men and women that affects a vast number of people worldwide about half of the people have noticeable hemorrhoids by the age of 50. Nonetheless, due to the delicate nature of this issue, many people are hesitant to seek therapy or even discuss it.
This lack of awareness and refusal to seek help can lead to serious issues and unnecessary distress. The goal of World Piles Day is to remove the stigma associated with hemorrhoids and encourage people to seek appropriate treatment and care.
Causes & Symptoms of Hemorrhoids or Piles:
Hemorrhoids are bulging and inflamed veins in the rectum and anus that can cause discomfort, pain, and bleeding. They can be caused by a variety of causes, including intestinal straining, pregnancy, obesity, and a sedentary lifestyle.
The most frequent symptoms of hemorrhoids are :
- Pain and Discomfort
- Bleeding
- Itching and Irritation
- Soreness, redness and swelling around your anus
- Swelling and Inflammation
- Difficulty Passing Stools
- Mucus Discharge
- Anemia
- Tumours close to the anus
Treatment Options for Piles:
Fortunately, there are many effective treatment and relief options available for hemorrhoids. These include over- the-counter creams and ointments, sitz baths, and lifestyle changes such as:
- Staying hydrated and drinking plenty of water.
- Consuming a high-fiber diet to soften stools and ease bowel motions.
- Regular physical activity improves circulation and bowel motions.
- Avoiding long hours of sitting.
- Using moist wipes instead of toilet paper and wiping gently after bowel movements are examples of good hygiene practices.
- Avoiding heavy lifting.
Medications:
Topical lotions and ointments, for example, can help ease the itching, soreness, and swelling associated with piles. To alleviate discomfort, pain medications such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen may be administered. It is essential to consult a doctor for proper diagnosis and treatment, as self-treatment can often worsen the condition.
Spreading Awareness:
On World Piles Day, many organizations and healthcare professionals collaborate to raise awareness about hemorrhoids through educational campaigns, free tests, and social media efforts. These efforts aim to educate individuals on the need of early detection and treatment, as well as providing information on how to avoid hemorrhoids from forming in the first place.
Individuals can also take actions to raise awareness of hemorrhoids and encourage excellent health. These include following a healthy diet and lifestyle, remaining physically active, and seeking medical attention if you have any symptoms.
We can also utilize our voices and social media platforms to spread the word about World Piles Day and inspire others to get involved and prioritize their health. World Piles Day is a reminder that hemorrhoids are a common and treatable ailment that should not be overlooked or ridiculed.