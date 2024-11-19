ETV Bharat / health

World Piles Day: Raising Awareness About Ailment Of Hemorrhoids

World Piles Day is an annual event celebrated on November 20 to raise awareness about the common but often neglected ailment of hemorrhoids, also known as piles. This day is dedicated to educating people about the causes, symptoms, and treatment options for hemorrhoids, as well as promoting the importance of early detection and prevention.

About Piles/ Hemorrhoids:

Hemorrhoids, often known as piles, are swellings that contain swollen blood vessels in or at the bottom (the rectum and anus). They are swollen veins in the lower anus and rectum and can cause lumps in and around the anus. Piles vary in size and location and many people with piles do not realize they have them.

Piles can be the result of overexertion, chronic constipation, and straining when passing stool. Many piles resolve on their own, but visible, painful piles may require surgery to remove. Hemorrhoids are a common condition in men and women that affects a vast number of people worldwide about half of the people have noticeable hemorrhoids by the age of 50. Nonetheless, due to the delicate nature of this issue, many people are hesitant to seek therapy or even discuss it.

This lack of awareness and refusal to seek help can lead to serious issues and unnecessary distress. The goal of World Piles Day is to remove the stigma associated with hemorrhoids and encourage people to seek appropriate treatment and care.

Causes & Symptoms of Hemorrhoids or Piles:

Hemorrhoids are bulging and inflamed veins in the rectum and anus that can cause discomfort, pain, and bleeding. They can be caused by a variety of causes, including intestinal straining, pregnancy, obesity, and a sedentary lifestyle.

The most frequent symptoms of hemorrhoids are :