World Physiotherapy Day: Long Sitting Hours, Excess Screen Time Risky For Health; Experts Suggest Simple Hacks

New Delhi: Changing lifestyles bring new health challenges. World Physiotherapy Day is observed every year on September 8 to spread awareness about the importance of physiotherapy and the role of physiotherapists.

While Physiotherapy has become more common and accessible today, physiotherapists have explained how the treatment is no longer limited to pain relief but is also essential for overall health.

Physiotherapy has become more important than ever, given the long working hours in office and digital screens dominating daily life, said Dr Khyati, a senior physiotherapist and former research officer at Delhi AIIMS.

Physiotherapists speak to ETV Bharat on the importance of good posture and other crucial aspects to consider to avoid health issues. (ETV Bharat)

"Nowadays, people spend several hours sitting in offices. This lifestyle often leads to neurological issues and spine-related problems. People are either on their phones or working on computers. Sitting in the same position for long hours, typing on laptops kept on desks, leads to back and waist pain," she said.

Dr Khyati said such problems can be prevented with small and simple measures.

Tips To Prevent Pain

The senior physiotherapist cautioned that neglecting posture can worsen health issues and said sitting with proper balance can prevent neurological and spine-related problems. She has suggested not to lean too much towards the laptop while working.

Sit in such a posture that your back touches the backrest of the chair.

Take support of your elbows while typing to maintain balance.

Keep your feet on the footrest or wooden support under the table so that the knees stay balanced.

Take Breaks After Every 40 Mins