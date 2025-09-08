World Physiotherapy Day: Long Sitting Hours, Excess Screen Time Risky For Health; Experts Suggest Simple Hacks
Physiotherapy is no longer about massage or pain relief. Experts say it is now helping people prevent/recover from lifestyle disorders, and even fight Parkinson's disease.
New Delhi: Changing lifestyles bring new health challenges. World Physiotherapy Day is observed every year on September 8 to spread awareness about the importance of physiotherapy and the role of physiotherapists.
While Physiotherapy has become more common and accessible today, physiotherapists have explained how the treatment is no longer limited to pain relief but is also essential for overall health.
Physiotherapy has become more important than ever, given the long working hours in office and digital screens dominating daily life, said Dr Khyati, a senior physiotherapist and former research officer at Delhi AIIMS.
"Nowadays, people spend several hours sitting in offices. This lifestyle often leads to neurological issues and spine-related problems. People are either on their phones or working on computers. Sitting in the same position for long hours, typing on laptops kept on desks, leads to back and waist pain," she said.
Dr Khyati said such problems can be prevented with small and simple measures.
Tips To Prevent Pain
The senior physiotherapist cautioned that neglecting posture can worsen health issues and said sitting with proper balance can prevent neurological and spine-related problems. She has suggested not to lean too much towards the laptop while working.
- Sit in such a posture that your back touches the backrest of the chair.
- Take support of your elbows while typing to maintain balance.
- Keep your feet on the footrest or wooden support under the table so that the knees stay balanced.
Take Breaks After Every 40 Mins
Dr Khyati advised against standing or sitting for too long at a stretch in the office. "Never sit continuously for more than 40 minutes. After every 40 minutes, take a 5-minute break. To build this habit, set an alarm on the phone, or keep water bottles and phones away so one has to get up often," she suggested.
She stressed that these small practices should be part of a daily lifestyle. Instead of relying on medicines, physiotherapy should be tried first for neuro and spine problems, she suggested.
"Maintaining good posture can prevent problems. If someone develops back pain, neurological or orthopaedic issues, physiotherapy should be the first line of treatment, but always with a doctor's advice," she said.
"Today, Physiotherapy plays an important role in orthopaedic, neurological and even post-cardiac surgery treatment. It is also highly effective for cerebral palsy patients," Dr Khyati said.
New Technology For Parkinson's Treatment
Dr Khyati shared that a new research-based technique called 'Deep Brain Stimulation' has emerged in physiotherapy, which helps treat serious neurological conditions.
"Parkinson's disease, which mostly affects the elderly, can be managed effectively with physiotherapy. Along with this, lifestyle changes can protect people from many illnesses," she added.
Effective For Many Problems
Another physiotherapist, Dr Mohammad Majid Khan, said physiotherapy is a healthcare system which helps in restoring and improving body movement and functions, and maintains overall health through physical exercises, manual therapy and special treatments.
"It helps people recover from injuries, manage chronic pain, prevent physical disabilities and improve overall fitness," he explained.
Dr Khan pointed out that earlier, people confused physiotherapy with simple massage. But now it is used widely in every medical speciality and has cured many people. "Earlier, it was seen as only effective for orthopaedics. But today physiotherapy is used in orthopaedics, neurology, chest medicine, paediatrics, sports injuries, slipped disc and frozen shoulder," he said.
Key Procedures In Physiotherapy
- Exercise Therapy: Improves muscle strength, flexibility, and endurance through prescribed exercises.
- Manual Therapy: Uses hands to release stiffness in joints and muscles.
- Electrical Nerve Stimulation: Applies mild electric currents to reduce pain.
- Functional Testing: Assesses changes in the patient's body to track progress.
