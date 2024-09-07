World Physical Therapy Day - Recognising Work Of Physiotherapists

Hyderabad: World Physical Therapy Day is observed globally on September 8th each year. Globally, physiotherapists can use the day as a platform. This facilitates their efforts to raise awareness of the significance of their line of work.
World Physical Therapy Day increases in popularity and has more influence throughout the world and community with each year that passes.
Many different physical therapy organisations from all around the world hold campaigns and events to help bring public awareness about the role of physical therapists and the difference they make every day.
What is a Physiotherapist’s Expertise?: Physiotherapists study the science of movement. They learn how to pinpoint an injury's root causes.
What is Physiotherapy Treatment?: Physiotherapy is a way of curing masses affected by injury, ill-health and disability. Physiotherapists are also known as physical therapists or PTs. The treatment does not include any type of medicine, and the focus is on rectifying the defect in the body through muscular movement.
World Physical Therapy Day History: In 1996, September 8 was designated as World Physical Therapy Day by World Physiotherapy. The date was chosen to commemorate the foundation day of the International Confederation of Physiotherapy (WCPT) in 1951, which was later known as World Physiotherapy. Since its inception, the events have been organised to create awareness about the profession and its importance.
World Physical Therapy Day Significance: Every year on September 8th, it provides a chance to spread awareness about the advantages of physical therapy and how it may help people heal from injuries, manage chronic ailments, and improve their overall quality of life. This day also serves to promote physical therapy advocacy and better lifestyles by highlighting the significance of easily accessible and high-quality physical therapy services.
Physiotherapy for Arthritis:
- Physiotherapy is an important part of arthritis treatment. Staying physically active is essential if you have arthritis
- Arthritis affects your joints contributing to pain, stiffness and inflammation of joints. It worsens with age and majorly affects the movement of an individual
- Physiotherapy helps arthritis patients feel confident, manage pain and help them stay active. Movement helps strengthen joints as well as muscles
What Problems Do Physiotherapists Treat?: Physiotherapists focus on both prevention and rehabilitation. Treatment can be for problems caused by injury, disease or disability. Here are some examples:
- Neck and back pain caused by problems in the muscles and skeleton
- Problems in the bones, joints, muscles and ligaments, like arthritis and the after-effects of amputation
- Lung problems such as asthma
- Disability as a result of heart problems
- Pelvic issues, such as bladder and bowel problems related to childbirth
- Loss of mobility because of trauma to the brain or spine, or due to diseases such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis
- Fatigue, pain, swelling, stiffness and loss of muscle strength, for example during cancer treatment, or palliative care
Types of Physical Therapy: Orthopaedic physical therapy, Neurological physical therapy, Pediatric physical therapy, Sports physical therapy, Cardiovascular and pulmonary physical therapy, Geriatric physical therapy, Women's health physical therapy, Pain management physical therapy and Rehabilitation physical therapy.
Benefits of Physiotherapy: Work with patients pre and post-surgery, assist people coming back from illness and chronic disease, injury, industrial and motor vehicle accidents and age-related conditions.
Those who endure pain, whether in the back or neck or joint pain such as hips, knees, ankles, wrists, elbows or shoulder.
Medical care and management of arthritis, diabetes, stroke and traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, and respiratory conditions.
Treatment includes therapeutic exercise to strength, range of motion and endurance, correct postural and muscle imbalance, joint mobilisation, manipulation and soft tissue massage, and stretching and trigger point therapy to lessen stiffness and ease the pain.
Patients with orthopaedic problems, which include disorders of the ligaments, bones, muscles, tendons, joints, nerves and skin, can greatly Importance of Physiotherapy problems.
Treatment for Neurological problems that involve injuries, illnesses, and disorders related to the nervous system.
It tackles obesity. It improves the way of living. Hence, there are benefits of daily physiotherapy. Physiotherapists can structure exercise programs that won’t overtax vulnerable joints.
Even it helps patients select shoes with the proper support and conditioning can aid in getting immobile patients moving again. Similar principles are used when working with patients whose movement has declined due to ageing or the side effects of chemotherapy.
Medical care for the cardiopulmonary disease includes both heart and lungs.
Physiotherapy inculcates breathing methods. Physiotherapy also addresses conditions in the autonomic nervous system’ the involuntary muscles and nerves that manage organs.
People suffering from asthma or sleep apnea, for instance, can be treated by cardiovascular physiotherapists, who may use breathing control exercises’ to make better the mobility of chest and neck muscles through stretching and strengthening programs.