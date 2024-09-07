ETV Bharat / health

World Physical Therapy Day - Recognising Work Of Physiotherapists

Hyderabad: World Physical Therapy Day is observed globally on September 8th each year. Globally, physiotherapists can use the day as a platform. This facilitates their efforts to raise awareness of the significance of their line of work.

World Physical Therapy Day increases in popularity and has more influence throughout the world and community with each year that passes.

Many different physical therapy organisations from all around the world hold campaigns and events to help bring public awareness about the role of physical therapists and the difference they make every day.

What is a Physiotherapist’s Expertise?: Physiotherapists study the science of movement. They learn how to pinpoint an injury's root causes.

What is Physiotherapy Treatment?: Physiotherapy is a way of curing masses affected by injury, ill-health and disability. Physiotherapists are also known as physical therapists or PTs. The treatment does not include any type of medicine, and the focus is on rectifying the defect in the body through muscular movement.

World Physical Therapy Day History: In 1996, September 8 was designated as World Physical Therapy Day by World Physiotherapy. The date was chosen to commemorate the foundation day of the International Confederation of Physiotherapy (WCPT) in 1951, which was later known as World Physiotherapy. Since its inception, the events have been organised to create awareness about the profession and its importance.

World Physical Therapy Day Significance: Every year on September 8th, it provides a chance to spread awareness about the advantages of physical therapy and how it may help people heal from injuries, manage chronic ailments, and improve their overall quality of life. This day also serves to promote physical therapy advocacy and better lifestyles by highlighting the significance of easily accessible and high-quality physical therapy services.

Physiotherapy for Arthritis:

Physiotherapy is an important part of arthritis treatment. Staying physically active is essential if you have arthritis

Arthritis affects your joints contributing to pain, stiffness and inflammation of joints. It worsens with age and majorly affects the movement of an individual

Physiotherapy helps arthritis patients feel confident, manage pain and help them stay active. Movement helps strengthen joints as well as muscles

What Problems Do Physiotherapists Treat?: Physiotherapists focus on both prevention and rehabilitation. Treatment can be for problems caused by injury, disease or disability. Here are some examples: