World Pancreatic Cancer Day, Early Warning Signs To Watch Out For

Today, on World Pancreatic Cancer Day, the focus is on raising awareness about one of the deadliest forms of cancer. With a five-year survival rate of less than 12%, pancreatic cancer remains difficult to diagnose early due to its vague symptoms.
What Is Pancreatic Cancer?
Pancreatic cancer is a disease that starts in the pancreas, a small but important organ located behind your stomach. The pancreas helps your body digest food by making special juices called enzymes, and it also controls your blood sugar by making insulin.
Sometimes, cells in the pancreas grow abnormally and form a lump called a tumour. This can cause problems because the pancreas is close to many important parts of the body.
“Pancreatic cancer is hard to detect early because its symptoms (weight loss or digestive issues) are often mistaken for other conditions. That’s why learning about it and noticing changes in your body is so important.”
- Dr Anil Thakwani, Senior Consultant & HoD, Department of Radiation Oncology at Sharda Care - Healthcity & Sharda Hospital.
World Pancreatic Cancer Day
This special day is observed annually on November 21, and aims to shed light on this devastating disease. This global initiative unites patients, caregivers, healthcare professionals, and advocates in the fight to improve early detection and survival outcomes. The theme for this day underscores a vital message: knowledge and awareness can save lives.
Why Is It Diagnosed Late?
Pancreatic cancer often presents subtle symptoms, such as abdominal pain, weight loss, or jaundice, which are frequently mistaken for common ailments. Dr Anil Thakwani, Senior Consultant at Sharda Hospital, says “Early detection is rare, making awareness vital for improving outcomes.”
In India, delayed diagnoses are a significant concern, especially for women, who face a higher risk due to genetic predispositions and lifestyle factors. Lack of regular screenings and delayed healthcare-seeking behaviours compounds the problem, leaving many cases undetected until it's too late. On World Pancreatic Cancer Day, addressing these disparities is crucial. Awareness campaigns can help women prioritise health checks and seek evaluations when symptoms show up.
8 Early Symptoms Of Pancreatic Cancer
Pancreatic cancer symptoms are subtle but not silent. Dr Deepak Chhabra, Surgical Oncologist, Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai points to the following warning signs:
- Yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice)
- Dark urine and pale stools
- Upper abdominal or middle back pain
- Persistent fatigue and unintentional weight loss
- Nausea, vomiting, and bloating sensations
- Reduced appetite and itchy skin
- Formation of blood clots
- Newly diagnosed diabetes or pancreatitis
Dr Chhabra adds, “If you’ve recently been diagnosed with diabetes or pancreatitis, your doctor may evaluate you for pancreatic cancer.” Recognising these signs early and seeking medical advice promptly can be life-saving.
Who Is At Higher Risk?
Certain factors increase the likelihood of developing pancreatic cancer:
- Tobacco use: Smoking cigarettes and cigars significantly heightens risk.
- Obesity: Excess abdominal fat is a major contributor.
- Type 2 diabetes: Particularly when combined with other risk factors.
- Chronic pancreatitis: Long-term inflammation of the pancreas can lead to cancer.
- Hereditary factors: Genetic mutations inherited from parents increase susceptibility.
Can Early Diagnosis Improve Survival Rates?
Early detection is key to improving outcomes for pancreatic cancer patients. Dr Thakwani underscores the importance of timely intervention: “By recognising warning signs early, people can advocate for life-saving medical evaluations.”
Advanced diagnostic tools, such as imaging tests and genetic screenings, play a pivotal role in identifying the disease at earlier stages. Spreading awareness about these resources can empower you to take proactive steps.
