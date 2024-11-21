ETV Bharat / health

World Pancreatic Cancer Day, Early Warning Signs To Watch Out For

Stomach pain is one of the early symptoms of pancreatic cancer ( Freepik )

Today, on World Pancreatic Cancer Day, the focus is on raising awareness about one of the deadliest forms of cancer. With a five-year survival rate of less than 12%, pancreatic cancer remains difficult to diagnose early due to its vague symptoms.

What Is Pancreatic Cancer?

Pancreatic cancer is a disease that starts in the pancreas, a small but important organ located behind your stomach. The pancreas helps your body digest food by making special juices called enzymes, and it also controls your blood sugar by making insulin.

The pancreas is located behind the stomach (Freepik)

Sometimes, cells in the pancreas grow abnormally and form a lump called a tumour. This can cause problems because the pancreas is close to many important parts of the body.

“Pancreatic cancer is hard to detect early because its symptoms (weight loss or digestive issues) are often mistaken for other conditions. That’s why learning about it and noticing changes in your body is so important.” - Dr Anil Thakwani, Senior Consultant & HoD, Department of Radiation Oncology at Sharda Care - Healthcity & Sharda Hospital.

World Pancreatic Cancer Day

This special day is observed annually on November 21, and aims to shed light on this devastating disease. This global initiative unites patients, caregivers, healthcare professionals, and advocates in the fight to improve early detection and survival outcomes. The theme for this day underscores a vital message: knowledge and awareness can save lives.

Why Is It Diagnosed Late?