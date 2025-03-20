ETV Bharat / health

World Oral Health Day 2025: Brushing Before Bed Is The Two-Minute Habit That Saves Your Smile, Your Gums And Your Heart

Remember to brush before going to sleep on World Oral Health Day 2025, and every day after ( Getty Images )

Published : Mar 20, 2025, 4:03 PM IST

You’ve had a long day. You’re exhausted. The bed is calling your name. And then (like a judgemental little voice in your head), you remember you haven’t brushed your teeth. “It’s fine,” you tell yourself, “I’ll brush extra well in the morning.” You crawl into bed, victorious in your rebellion against dental tyranny. But what about the bacteria in your mouth? They don’t sleep. Skipping that two-minute bedtime brush might just be the worst decision of your day. Welcome to World Oral Health Day. This global event (observed every March 20th) was established by the FDI World Dental Federation to educate the masses about oral hygiene and why our teeth deserve more love. Save your smile (Getty Images) What Happens in Your Mouth While You Sleep? During the day, your saliva is your best friend. It washes away food particles, neutralizes acids, and keeps your teeth from eroding like an ancient ruin. But at night, your saliva production slows down dramatically, giving bacteria the perfect opportunity to go full Game of Thrones on your enamel. If you don’t brush before bed, here’s what happens:

Bacteria Have a Feast – All the leftover food particles from your meals? The bacteria in your mouth consume them and produce acid, which then attacks your enamel. Plaque Solidifies Into Tartar – That soft, fuzzy coating you feel on your teeth? That’s plaque, a film of bacteria and food particles. When left overnight, it hardens into tartar, which can only be removed by a dentist wielding a tiny metal hook like a medieval knight. Bad Breath Makes an Appearance – If you’ve ever woken up with dragon breath, then you’ve experienced the pitfalls of overnight bacterial overgrowth. Long-Term Effects of Skipping Brushing Before Bed One night of skipping the toothbrush probably won’t lead to a dental apocalypse, but make it a habit, and you’re setting yourself up for trouble: Cavities: Bacteria produce acid that wears away at your enamel, leading to painful holes in your teeth. Gum Disease: Gingivitis is just the beginning. Ignoring it can lead to periodontitis, a condition where your gums recede, your teeth loosen, and eventually, fall out. Brushing twice daily protects you from cancer and heart disease (Getty Images) Increased Risk of Heart Disease: Poor oral hygiene has been linked to systemic issues, including heart disease, due to bacteria entering the bloodstream. A study published in the journal Nature investigated the relationship between toothbrushing habits and cardiovascular disease risk. The researchers found that individuals who brushed their teeth at night had a significantly lower risk of cardiovascular events compared to those who did not brush at all. The study suggests that nighttime brushing is essential for maintaining good health, since oral bacteria can multiply during sleep due to reduced salivary flow. Cancer: Emerging research indicates that maintaining regular oral hygiene can significantly lower the risk of head and neck cancers. A study involving over 1.6 lakh participants over 15 years revealed that specific oral bacteria were linked to a 50% increased risk of these cancers. Brushing Before Bed Is Your Best Defence It takes two minutes to brush your teeth. That’s shorter than the time it takes for Netflix to ask, “Are you still watching?” Here’s how to do it right: Use Fluoride Toothpaste: Fluoride strengthens enamel and fights decay like a tiny, invisible suit of armour for your teeth.

Fluoride strengthens enamel and fights decay like a tiny, invisible suit of armour for your teeth. Brush for a Full Two Minutes: Divide your mouth into quadrants and give each one the attention it deserves.

Divide your mouth into quadrants and give each one the attention it deserves. Don’t Forget to Floss: Yes, flossing matters. It gets rid of the gunk between your teeth that your toothbrush can’t reach.

Yes, flossing matters. It gets rid of the gunk between your teeth that your toothbrush can’t reach. Skip the Midnight Snack: Eating after brushing reintroduces sugars and starches that fuel bacteria. Brushing your teeth before bed is like locking the doors before you go to sleep, it’s a simple precaution that prevents disaster. So, the next time you’re tempted to skip it, just remember: Bacteria never sleep. But they’re more than happy to ruin your morning. Happy World Oral Health Day! Sources: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-023-37738-1

