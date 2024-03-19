World Oral Health Day 2024: 'Happy Mouth Leads to Healthy Body'

Hyderabad: World Oral Health Day, observed on March 20 every year across the globe, urges humans to increase awareness about the significance of oral health which is not often underlined until it causes some serious issues.

History of Oral Health Day

The day was first proposed by the FDI World Dental Federation during its annual World Dental Congress in 2011. The proposal was unanimously adopted, and the first World Oral Health Day was observed on March 20, 2013. Since then, the day has become an annual observance that highlights the importance of oral health and hygiene.

Theme: 2024-2026

The 2024 oral health campaign focuses on the intricate link between oral health and general health, centered around the theme "A Happy Mouth Is... A Happy Body".

Importance of Oral Health

Prevention of Dental Issues: Good oral hygiene practices, such as brushing and flossing regularly, help prevent common dental problems like cavities, gum disease, and bad breath. By maintaining oral health, individuals can avoid the discomfort and expense associated with these issues.

Overall Health: Poor oral health has been linked to various systemic health problems, including cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, respiratory infections, and adverse pregnancy outcomes. Bacteria from the mouth can enter the bloodstream and affect other parts of the body, emphasising the importance of oral hygiene in maintaining overall health.

Nutrition: Healthy teeth and gums are essential for proper chewing and digestion. Individuals with dental problems may experience difficulty eating certain foods, which can lead to nutritional deficiencies and related health issues.

Self-Confidence and Social Well-being: A healthy smile can boost self-esteem and confidence. Conversely, dental problems such as missing teeth or bad breath can cause embarrassment and social anxiety, potentially impacting personal relationships and professional opportunities.

Prevention of Tooth Loss: Tooth decay and gum disease are the leading causes of tooth loss in adults. Practicing good oral hygiene and visiting the dentist regularly can help prevent the need for tooth extractions and other invasive treatments.

Early Detection of Health Issues: Dental check-ups not only assess oral health but also provide an opportunity for dentists to detect early signs of systemic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and osteoporosis, which may manifest in the mouth.

Maintaining Overall Quality of Life: Oral pain and discomfort can significantly affect an individual's quality of life, interfering with eating, speaking, and sleeping. By prioritising oral health, individuals can enjoy a higher quality of life and overall well-being.