World Obesity Day 2025 | What Most People Get Wrong About Obesity: It’s More Than Just About Diet and Exercise

For years, obesity has been framed as a simple equation: calories in versus calories out. The common assumption is that if someone is overweight, they must be overeating or avoiding exercise. But science tells a different story. While diet and exercise do play a crucial role, obesity is a complex, multifaceted condition that involves genetics, hormones, stress, sleep patterns, and even gut bacteria.
Why Some People Are More Prone to Weight Gain
For decades, scientists have known that genes influence body weight. In fact, 40-70% of a person’s predisposition to obesity is inherited according to a study published in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology.
One of the most well-known genes linked to obesity is FTO (Fat Mass and Obesity-Associated Gene). People with certain variations of this gene tend to store more fat and experience greater hunger signals. Twin studies have shown that even when identical twins are raised in different environments, they tend to have similar body weight, suggesting that genetics play a bigger role than once assumed.
A study on the Pima Indians in the U.S. found that they have a high genetic tendency for obesity. Those who followed a Western diet had much higher obesity rates compared to their relatives in Mexico, who ate a more traditional diet. This highlights how genes and environment interact.
Celebrities Who Have Spoken About Genetics and Obesity
Oprah Winfrey, one of the most famous personalities who has struggled with weight, has publicly shared that she was born with a “fat storage gene” that makes weight loss extremely difficult. Despite strict diets and intense exercise, her body naturally tends to gain weight.
Chrissy Metz, the This Is Us actress, has been open about how her entire family struggles with obesity and how it’s more than just diet. She told The Hollywood Reporter:
“I was born chubby and as I got older at different times in my life I was thinner or more active or playing sports but I was definitely always a chubbier kid,” said Metz.
How Processed Food Affects the Brain
A groundbreaking study by the University Hospital of Tübingen, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Helmholtz Munich sheds new light on how the brain plays a crucial role in obesity and type 2 diabetes. The researchers found that insulin not only regulates blood sugar but also has a direct impact on appetite control and weight gain.
According to Prof. Dr. Stephanie Kullmann, even a brief consumption of highly processed, unhealthy foods (such as chocolate bars and potato chips) can significantly alter brain function in healthy individuals. This disruption may be the initial trigger for obesity and type 2 diabetes.
In a healthy brain, insulin has an appetite-suppressing effect. In people with obesity, insulin resistance develops, making it harder to regulate hunger. Even after returning to a balanced diet, the brain's response to insulin remains altered, suggesting long-term metabolic consequences.
This research challenges the traditional view that obesity is solely about overeating. It says that the brain adapts to diet changes before weight gain occurs, reinforcing unhealthy eating patterns.
Role of Hormones
Hormones regulate hunger, metabolism, and fat storage. When they go out of balance, they make it much harder to lose weight... even with diet and exercise.
1. The ‘Hunger Hormone’ That Keeps You Eating
Leptin is a hormone that tells your brain, “You’re full, stop eating.” But in obese individuals, leptin resistance occurs, meaning their brain doesn’t receive the message, leading to constant hunger and overeating, according to researchers at Yale University.
2. The Blood Sugar Problem
High insulin levels encourage fat storage. People with insulin resistance (common in diabetes) find it much harder to lose weight even if they eat less according to the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.
3. How Stress Triggers Belly Fat
Nicknamed the “stress hormone,” cortisol encourages the storage of fat, particularly around the belly. This explains why chronic stress leads to weight gain.
Why Eating Less Doesn’t Work
For decades, people have been told, “Eat less, move more.” But science has proven that it’s not that simple. If obesity was purely about diet and exercise, everyone who went on a calorie deficit diet would lose weight permanently. But studies show that 95% of dieters regain weight within five years says a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. This is because hormones, stress, genetics, and environment play a bigger role than we once thought.
What Can Be Done?
- Balanced Nutrition Over Crash Diets - Instead of cutting all calories, focus on food quality (healthy fats, fibre, and protein help regulate hormones).
- Stress Management - Mindfulness, yoga, and deep breathing reduce cortisol and prevent stress-related weight gain.
- Prioritize Sleep - Sleeping 7-8 hours a night balances hormones that control hunger.
- Gut Health Matters - Eating fermented foods like yogurt and kimchi helps restore good bacteria.
The next time you hear someone say, “They should just eat less and move more,” remember—science proves it’s not that simple. Obesity is influenced by genetics, hormones, stress, sleep, gut bacteria, and even medication.
On World Obesity Day 2025, it’s time to shift our perspective and approach obesity with empathy, education, and science-backed solutions. Only then can we break the stigma.
