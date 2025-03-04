ETV Bharat / health

World Obesity Day 2025 | What Most People Get Wrong About Obesity: It’s More Than Just About Diet and Exercise

'This Is Us' actress Chrissy Metz has spoken publicly about obesity running in her family ( Getty Images )

For years, obesity has been framed as a simple equation: calories in versus calories out. The common assumption is that if someone is overweight, they must be overeating or avoiding exercise. But science tells a different story. While diet and exercise do play a crucial role, obesity is a complex, multifaceted condition that involves genetics, hormones, stress, sleep patterns, and even gut bacteria.

Why Some People Are More Prone to Weight Gain

For decades, scientists have known that genes influence body weight. In fact, 40-70% of a person’s predisposition to obesity is inherited according to a study published in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology.

One of the most well-known genes linked to obesity is FTO (Fat Mass and Obesity-Associated Gene). People with certain variations of this gene tend to store more fat and experience greater hunger signals. Twin studies have shown that even when identical twins are raised in different environments, they tend to have similar body weight, suggesting that genetics play a bigger role than once assumed.

People with certain variations of the FTO gene tend to store more fat (Getty Images)

A study on the Pima Indians in the U.S. found that they have a high genetic tendency for obesity. Those who followed a Western diet had much higher obesity rates compared to their relatives in Mexico, who ate a more traditional diet. This highlights how genes and environment interact.

Celebrities Who Have Spoken About Genetics and Obesity

Oprah Winfrey, one of the most famous personalities who has struggled with weight, has publicly shared that she was born with a “fat storage gene” that makes weight loss extremely difficult. Despite strict diets and intense exercise, her body naturally tends to gain weight.

Chrissy Metz, the This Is Us actress, has been open about how her entire family struggles with obesity and how it’s more than just diet. She told The Hollywood Reporter:

“I was born chubby and as I got older at different times in my life I was thinner or more active or playing sports but I was definitely always a chubbier kid,” said Metz.

How Processed Food Affects the Brain

A groundbreaking study by the University Hospital of Tübingen, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Helmholtz Munich sheds new light on how the brain plays a crucial role in obesity and type 2 diabetes. The researchers found that insulin not only regulates blood sugar but also has a direct impact on appetite control and weight gain.

According to Prof. Dr. Stephanie Kullmann, even a brief consumption of highly processed, unhealthy foods (such as chocolate bars and potato chips) can significantly alter brain function in healthy individuals. This disruption may be the initial trigger for obesity and type 2 diabetes.

In a healthy brain, insulin has an appetite-suppressing effect. In people with obesity, insulin resistance develops, making it harder to regulate hunger. Even after returning to a balanced diet, the brain's response to insulin remains altered, suggesting long-term metabolic consequences.