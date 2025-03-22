World Metta Day 2025: Metta Bhavana Or Loving-Kindness Meditation Is A Win-Win Technique For Happiness

Each one of us holds a space of compassion and interconnectedness. This space is not found in the mind’s endless stream of thought but in the awareness of the present moment. Loving-kindness meditation (or Metta Bhavana) is a practice that gently dissolves the walls we build around ourselves and others, and brings us into that space. When you generate goodwill toward yourself and others, you’re not just offering warm thoughts. You’re rewiring your brain for greater empathy, reducing stress, and improving your well-being. On World Metta Day 2025, ETV Bharat explores the win-win technique endorsed by everyone from Hollywood actor Richard Gere to popstar Lady Gaga.

What is World Metta Day?

Every year, on March 22, practitioners around the world come together to honour World Metta Day as a celebration of the Buddhist principle of Metta. Rooted in the teachings of the Buddha, Metta is the practice of extending love... not just to those we hold dear but to all living beings, including strangers, animals, and even those we find difficult. The day was established to encourage people to cultivate this quality in daily life.

Gautam Buddha himself spoke of Metta as a way to free the mind from ill will and suffering. The practice has since been embraced by people of various faiths, backgrounds, and even modern psychology, which acknowledges its benefits on mental well-being.

What is Loving-Kindness Meditation?

At its core, loving-kindness meditation is the deliberate cultivation of love and goodwill, beginning with oneself and radiating outward to others. Unlike meditative practices that focus on detachment or stillness, Metta Bhavana is an active engagement with the heart. “Loving-kindness meditation is a simple yet powerful practice that helps cultivate compassion for yourself and others. It can be done anywhere, anytime, but starting in a quiet, relaxed space can make it easier to focus,” says meditation teacher and author Jack Kornfield, who has trained as a Buddhist monk in Thailand, Burma and India.

When you generate goodwill toward yourself and others, you’re rewiring your brain (ETV Bharat)

When you practice Metta, you step beyond identification with your personal story and touch on the universal human experience of love. Neuroscience has found that practicing loving-kindness meditation rewires the brain for greater empathy and emotional regulation. Research shows it reduces stress, lowers inflammation, and even increases activity in the prefrontal cortex (the part of the brain responsible for compassion and decision-making). One study by the University of Wisconsin-Madison found that Tibetan Buddhist monks who had practiced loving-kindness meditation for years exhibited higher levels of positive emotions and resilience than the average person.

Popular Practice Among International Celebrities

This ancient practice has found a place in modern culture, embraced by celebrities who seek a deeper sense of peace and purpose. Seasoned actor Richard Gere is a devoted Buddhist. He practices Metta regularly as part of his Tibetan Buddhist studies. Talk show host Oprah Winfrey has spoken extensively about how loving-kindness meditation has helped her cultivate gratitude and compassion. The Harry Potter series star Emma Watson has credited mindfulness and Metta meditation for helping her navigate fame with grace. Musician Paul McCartney (from the Beatles) has incorporated loving-kindness into his daily practice. Popstar Lady Gaga has openly discussed how meditation, including loving-kindness practices, has helped her cope with anxiety and trauma.

Step-by-Step Guide To Practice Loving-Kindness Meditation

Jack Kornfield shared his simple and easy-to-follow guide to the technique.

Neuroscience has found that practicing loving-kindness meditation rewires the brain (Getty Images)

Step 1: Start with Yourself

Find a comfortable place to sit. Relax your body, soften your heart, and take a few deep breaths. Let go of any worries or distractions. Then, silently repeat these phrases to yourself:

May I be filled with loving-kindness.

May I be safe from inner and outer dangers.

May I be well in body and mind.

May I be at ease and happy.

As you say these words, imagine yourself surrounded by warmth and kindness. If it feels difficult, try picturing yourself as a young child... someone deserving of love and care. This practice might feel awkward or forced at first, but be patient. The goal is to plant the seeds of kindness in your heart.

Step 2: Extend Loving-Kindness to Others

Once you feel a sense of warmth toward yourself, shift your focus to someone who has been kind to you: a mentor, family member, or friend. Repeat the same phrases, directing them toward this person:

May you be filled with loving-kindness.

May you be safe from inner and outer dangers.

May you be well in body and mind.

May you be at ease and happy.

If sending kindness to yourself is difficult, you can start with this step. Gratitude for others can naturally open your heart.

Step 3: Expand the Circle

Gradually, include more people: friends, loved ones, and even strangers you come across. Imagine sending them love and well-being, repeating the same phrases. Over time, you can expand this practice to include your community, the world, and eventually, even those you find difficult to love.

Step 4: Practice Loving-Kindness in Daily Life

Loving-kindness meditation isn’t just for quiet moments alone. You can silently practice it while stuck in traffic, waiting in line, or sitting in a crowded room. Wishing well for others creates a sense of connection. With practice, you may find that your heart no longer wants to close. Instead, kindness becomes a natural way of being, transforming the way you experience the world.

True love is a recognition that beneath all our differences (culture, religion, background) we are the same consciousness looking out through different eyes.

Metta is a gift, not only for others but for yourself. It frees you from the prison of resentment and fear. So, on this World Metta Day, take a moment to close your eyes, breathe deeply, and silently wish for the happiness of someone.

