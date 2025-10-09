ETV Bharat / health

How Screens Are Rewiring India’s Children And Eroding Their Minds | World Mental Health Day 2025

Imagine a television playing in the corner, a tablet used as a babysitter, or a phone placed in a toddler’s hand to stop the crying; and somewhere, neurons that would have connected through play and conversation, simply don’t! This is not to say that all screen use is evil. As Dr. Peshion says, “Devices are not inherently harmful. High-quality educational content, especially when parents co-view and engage with their child, can support vocabulary and early learning.” But like medicine, it is the dose that makes the poison.

According to Dr. Aakriti Peshion, Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist at Children First and member of the Royal College of Psychiatrists (UK), the evidence is clear: screen exposure in early childhood can alter the architecture of the developing brain. “Excessive or early exposure before age 2 is linked with delayed language, shorter attention spans, weaker emotional regulation, and poor sleep,” she says. “Even background TV can disrupt play and reduce meaningful parent-child interaction, which is critical for brain development.”

There was a time when a child’s laughter filled the backyard, when play meant scraped knees and muddy hands, and when “connection” was not a Wi-Fi signal but a shared look between parent and child. Today, the balcony glows blue in the evenings, faces lit by the cold flicker of screens. We are, without realizing it, witnessing perhaps the most dangerous psychological experiment ever conducted on children. There is no lab, no control group, no ethics board; only millions of young minds staring into devices, while their brains, still forming, begin to reshape themselves to fit a digital mould. This year, ahead of World Mental Health Day 2025 observed on October 10, perhaps the greatest emergency is unfolding not in disaster zones but in living rooms.

Devangana Mishra, a mental health advocate and founder of Brain Bristle, has seen this crisis unfold from up close. Brain Bristle is a non profit organization building inclusivity, education and awareness for autism across low-income schools, economies and communities. “We’ve moved from a time when learning happened in schools, homes, and communities to one where it feels easier to learn everything from a screen,” she says. “Some of it is good but much of it is like a packet of French fries: quick, tempting, okay in small amounts, but it cannot become your main source of nourishment.”

In the classrooms and communities where Brain Bristle works, screen-linked learning difficulties are not rare; they are becoming the norm. Mishra compares the effect to a kind of emotional suction, “Screen time creates suction, and we succumb,” she says. “Children and teenagers are particularly vulnerable to whatever pulls them in. The emotional rollercoaster of screens often becomes more engaging than family, learning, or friendships.”

Screen-linked learning difficulties are becoming the norm in school children (Getty Images)

The result is visible in subtle but devastating ways. Children unable to focus on tasks longer than a few minutes, irritability, reclusive behaviour, and ADHD-like symptoms. Attention, once a skill honed through patient listening and slow play, is now a casualty of constant stimulation.

Link Between Screens, Sleep And Learning Disorders

For children already vulnerable (those with autism spectrum disorder or ADHD), excessive screen exposure can be particularly harmful. Dr. Peshion says, “Sleep, physical activity, and social interaction are critical for healthy brain regulation, especially for children who have autism or ADHD. Reduced sleep leads to more inattention and impulsivity in ADHD. It also increases irritability and anxiety in autism.”

Sleep, she says, is the brain’s nightly act of healing. When screens replace rest, the brain loses its ability to “reset,” amplifying issues with self-control and focus. Physical activity, too, plays a key role.

“Reduced activity means fewer boosts of dopamine and serotonin — the very chemicals that support attention and mood,” adds child psychiatrist Dr. Peshion. “For children with ADHD, this worsens hyperactivity. For those with autism, it increases repetitive behaviours and anxiety.” Then there’s the social cost. “Limited face-to-face interaction means fewer chances to practice communication and empathy,” she says. “For autistic children, this delays social and language development. For those with ADHD, it increases the risk of peer rejection and social isolation.”

A Generation Growing Up In Isolation

If this sounds dire, it’s because it is. In Mishra’s words, “Some of our worst traits get permission to surface behind the veil of screens.” Children, she notes, are retreating into virtual worlds not because they are lazy, but because the real world has stopped competing for their attention.

At Brain Bristle, Mishra and her team have responded with radical simplicity: no technology in classrooms. Instead, children read, write, build, and engage. “We’ve seen remarkable results,” she says. “Some children even recoil when they see a screen because we’ve pulled them so far from its lure. When the real world becomes engaging, virtual worlds are only used when truly needed.”

Child development experts insist that parents must set boundaries, not as punishment but as protection. The first step may be as simple as turning off background screens, having tech-free meals, and reinstating the timeless ritual of bedtime stories. Teachers and policymakers must recognize screen-linked disorders as an emerging public health issue. And healthcare systems must prepare for the coming wave of screen-related developmental delays.

The devices are not going away. But our awareness (and our choices) can determine whether they remain tools or become tyrants.

