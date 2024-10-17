World Menopause Day - Raising Awareness Of Menopause

Hyderabad: The menopause is a natural event in a woman’s life that typically takes place between 45 and 55 years of age, as oestrogen levels decline. Menopause is a normal part of ageing, and should not be viewed as a disease. For some women, it can even be a positive experience. However, for many, it can have a significant negative impact on their health.

World Menopause Day is held every year on October 18. The purpose of the day is to raise awareness of menopause and the support options available for improving health and well-being.

World Menopause Day 2024: History

World Menopause Day was established by the joint collaboration of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Menopause Society (IMS) in 1984.

The theme for World Menopause Day 2024 is Menopause Hormone Therapy.

Key facts

Menopause is one point in a continuum of life stages for women and marks the end of their reproductive years. After menopause, a woman cannot become pregnant, except in rare cases when specialised fertility treatments are used

Most women experience menopause between the ages of 45 and 55 years as a natural part of biological ageing. Menopause can also be a consequence of surgical or medical procedures

Menopause is caused by the loss of ovarian follicular function and a decline in circulating blood oestrogen levels

The menopausal transition can be gradual, usually beginning with changes in the menstrual cycle. Perimenopause refers to the period from when these signs are first observed and ends one year after the final menstrual period

Perimenopause can last several years and can affect physical, emotional, mental and social well-being. A variety of non-hormonal and hormonal interventions can help alleviate perimenopausal symptoms

Some women experience menopause earlier (before 40 years of age). This premature menopause may be because of certain chromosomal abnormalities, autoimmune disorders or other unknown causes

Changes associated with menopause

The hormonal changes associated with menopause can affect physical, emotional, mental and social well-being. The symptoms experienced during and following the menopausal transition vary substantially from person to person. Some have few if any symptoms. For others, symptoms can be severe and affect daily activities and quality of life. Some can experience symptoms for several years.

Symptoms associated with menopause include:

Hot flushes and night sweats. Hot flushes refer to a sudden feeling of heat in the face, neck and chest, often accompanied by flushing of the skin, perspiration (sweating), palpitations and acute feelings of physical discomfort which can last several minutes

Changes in the regularity and flow of the menstrual cycle, culminating in cessation of menstruation

Vaginal dryness, pain during sexual intercourse and incontinence

Difficulty sleeping/insomnia

Changes in mood, depression and anxiety

Hormone Therapy for Menopause Symptoms

HRT (also known as hormone therapy, menopausal hormone therapy, and estrogen replacement therapy) is the most effective treatment for menopause symptoms.

Estrogen Therapy: If a woman is having symptoms of menopause after a hysterectomy (surgery to remove the uterus) or a hysterectomy with bilateral salpingoophorectomy (surgery to remove the uterus, fallopian tubes, and ovaries), doctors may suggest a low dose of estrogen. Estrogen comes in different forms. The daily pill and patch are the most popular, but the hormone also is available in a vaginal ring, gel, or spray.

Estrogen/Progesterone/Progestin Hormone Therapy

This is often called combination therapy since it combines doses of estrogen and progestin, the synthetic form of progesterone. It’s meant for women who still have their uterus. Taking estrogen with progesterone lowers your risk for cancer of the endometrium, the lining of the uterus, compared with taking estrogen alone.

While generally used as a form of birth control, progesterone can help treat menopausal symptoms such as hot flashes.

Oral progestins: Taken in pill form, progestin medications include medroxyprogesterone acetate (Provera) and synthetic progestin pills (norethindrone, norgestrel). Many experts now treat the majority of their menopausal patients with natural progesterone rather than synthetic progestins. Research suggests that natural progesterone may not have a negative effect on lipids and is a good choice for women with high cholesterol levels. In addition, natural progesterone might have other advantages when compared with medroxyprogesterone acetate.

Intrauterine progestin: Low-dose intrauterine devices (IUD) with levonorgestrel are sold under the brand names Liletta, Kyleena, Mirena, and Skyla. These are approved for pregnancy prevention and bleeding control in the United States, and they’re sometimes used “off-label” along with estrogen. If you have one of these IUDs when you enter perimenopause, your doctor may suggest that you keep it in until perimenopause is complete to help with uneven periods.

The Indian Menopause Society

The Indian Menopause Society is a multidisciplinary national society. It was launched in 1995. It is committed to fostering the comprehensive well-being of mature & elderly Indian women. The society provides a common forum for medical and other interested health professionals and people from all walks of life to work towards the goals of the society.

Staying healthy after menopause

These tips will help you live a healthy life after menopause