World Malaria Day - Accelerating Fight against Malaria for a More Equitable World

Hyderabad: World Malaria Day (WMD) is observed on April 25 every year to raise awareness about the global effort to control and ultimately eradicate Malaria.

It was first held in 2008, and the day was established by the World Health Organization (WHO) Member States during the World Health Assembly of 2007. Malaria is a dangerous mosquito-borne disease that can cause death in severe cases. However, this disease can be prevented and its cure is also possible if treated on time. The Day is celebrated every year on April 25 to spread awareness about it.

World Malaria Day Theme: The official theme for World Malaria Day 2024 is 'Accelerating the fight against malaria for a more equitable world'.

What is Malaria: Malaria is a serious and potentially fatal disease caused by parasites that are transmitted to humans through the bites of infected mosquitoes. It is a major public health concern, particularly in tropical and subtropical regions, affecting millions of people every year.

The history of World Malaria Day dates back to 2000, when the African Summit on Roll Back Malaria was held in Abuja, Nigeria. The summit's main agenda was to highlight the devastating health risks associated with Malaria and design an action plan to reduce Malaria cases and deaths by half by 2010, but progress was slow, and Malaria remained a major public health concern worldwide.

In 2016, WHO launched the Global Technical Strategy for Malaria 2016-2030, emphasising the goal of reducing Malaria cases and deaths by 90 per cent by 2030. To raise awareness about the significance of the strategy and to stimulate global action, WHO declared 25 April as World Malaria Day.

Burden of malaria in India:

The World Malaria Report 2023 shows that the number of cases and deaths due to the mosquito-borne infection in India has continued to decline. With an estimated 33.8 lakh cases and 5,511 deaths, India saw a decline of 30 per cent in malaria incidence and 34 per cent in mortality in 2022, compared to 2021.

While the world continues to see an increase in new cases of malaria, India is the only country to have bucked the trend in 2022, India witnessed a 30 per cent reduction in new cases and a 34 per cent decline in deaths compared to 2021. In contrast, globally, 249 million new cases were recorded in 2022, which was five million more than in 2021. The number of deaths recorded in 2022 was nearly 600,000 jumped from the numbers recorded in 2019 (570,000). In 2021, 619,000 deaths were recorded globally.

Nearly 3.3 million new malaria cases were detected in India in 2022, and 5,511 persons died.

Worldwide Burden of Malaria: Globally in 2022, there were an estimated 249 million malaria cases in 85 malaria endemic countries and areas (including the territory of French Guiana), an increase of five million cases compared with 2021.

Globally Deaths: Globally, malaria deaths declined steadily from 8,64,000 in 2000 to 5,86,000 in 2015 and to 5,76,000 in 2019. In 2020, malaria deaths increased by 10 per cent compared with 2019, to an estimated 6,31,000. Estimated deaths declined in 2022 to 6,08,000. The percentage of total malaria deaths in children aged under five years decreased from 87 per cent in 2000 to 76 per cent in 2015. Since then, there has been no change

Symptoms of Malaria:

Excessive fatigue

Fainting

Difficulty in breathing

Dark urine

Jaundice (yellowing of eyes and skin)

Abnormal bleeding

Prevention tips to reduce the risk of malaria: