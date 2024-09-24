ETV Bharat / health

World Lung Day Observed To Raise Awareness About Lung Health And Its Better Care

New Delhi: World Lung Day is observed on September 25 annually to make people aware of lung health and its better care across the globe. On this day, various hospitals and organisations hold camps and try to highlight the importance of healthy lungs and talk about the causes and prevention methods of lung diseases.

Galaxy Super Emedkit posted on social media X, “On World Lung Day 2024, let’s unite for healthier lungs and a better future. It's a day to raise awareness and for clean air, prevention, and better care for all."

Sharing the same sentiments, Vilo_tz posted, "Join us on World Lung Day, September 25th, 2024, at Muhimbili Hospital, for an empowering event under the theme My Lung, My Life: Empowering Healthier Breathing. The day will feature free physiotherapy services to strengthen lung health."

World Lung Day has significance in addressing the issues related to lung diseases such as asthma, cancer, tuberculosis, and other infections. These diseases affect the lungs to weaken it badly and deteriorate the overall body health system. People can care for their lungs by following a healthy lifestyle and observing good habits which will not only prevent them from diseases but lead a healthy life.

No Smoking:

Smoking creates multiple health complications to healthy lungs and increases the risk of lung diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and lung cancer. People are mostly advised to quit smoking as soon as possible to live healthy.