World Lung Day: 3 Deep Breathing Exercises to Strengthen Your Lungs

World Lung Day is observed every year on September 25, an initiative led by the Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS). The day began as a way to unite people worldwide against lung-related diseases like asthma, COPD, lung cancer, and tuberculosis, which together remain some of the leading causes of death globally. Each year, it shines a spotlight on lung health awareness, preventive care, and the importance of clean air and stronger respiratory systems.

If you’ve ever climbed a flight of stairs and found yourself winded, or noticed your breath shorten under stress, your lungs may be telling you they need care. Deep breathing exercises can help you strengthen your lungs, improve oxygen flow, and even calm your mind.

Our breath is our life force. Yet, most of us spend the day breathing shallowly, hardly filling up our lungs. On World Lung Day, let’s pause to celebrate our lungs: the silent workhorses that expand and contract 20,000 times a day without asking for thanks.

Try these 5 deep breathing exercises for stronger lungs.

1. Pursed-Lip Breathing

Think of this as breathing in slow motion. You inhale through your nose and exhale gently through pursed lips, almost as if you’re blowing out a candle. This technique keeps your airways open longer and reduces shortness of breath.

Best for: People with COPD or asthma, or anyone who often feels breathless.

How to do it: Inhale through the nose for 2 counts, then exhale through pursed lips for 4 counts.

2. Diaphragmatic Breathing

Also called “belly breathing,” this exercise activates the diaphragm (the dome-shaped muscle that sits under your lungs). By strengthening the diaphragm, you increase lung efficiency.

Best for: Strengthening weak lungs, lowering stress, and better oxygenation.

How to do it: Place one hand on your chest and the other on your stomach. Breathe deeply so the hand on your stomach rises while the chest stays relatively still.

3. Box Breathing

If there were a “Ctrl + Alt + Delete” for your nervous system, this would be it. Box breathing is the go-to technique for Navy SEALs before stepping into high-stakes missions. It’s deceptively simple: inhale, hold, exhale, hold. Do each for the same count. Four beats is standard, but you can tweak it depending on your stress level and lung strength.

Why it works: By forcing your body into a rhythm, you switch off fight-or-flight and shift into rest-and-digest. Your heart rate steadies, oxygen delivery improves, and your head clears. It’s like giving your mind a cold shower and a pep talk in 60 seconds.

How to do it:

Sit tall, shoulders relaxed.

Inhale through the nose for 4 counts.

Hold your breath for 4 counts.

Exhale through the mouth for 4 counts.

Hold again for 4 counts.

Repeat for 4 rounds.

Think of this as mental floss. Do it before a meeting, on a flight, or when your brain feels like 57 Chrome tabs are open.