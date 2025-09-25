ETV Bharat / health

World Lung Day: 3 Deep Breathing Exercises to Strengthen Your Lungs

These exercises are not only good for your lungs, they will also calm you down instantly.

Woman doing deep breathing
Learn these deep breathing exercises on World Lung Day (Getty Images)
author img

By ETV Bharat Health Team

Published : September 25, 2025 at 11:49 AM IST

3 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Our breath is our life force. Yet, most of us spend the day breathing shallowly, hardly filling up our lungs. On World Lung Day, let’s pause to celebrate our lungs: the silent workhorses that expand and contract 20,000 times a day without asking for thanks.

If you’ve ever climbed a flight of stairs and found yourself winded, or noticed your breath shorten under stress, your lungs may be telling you they need care. Deep breathing exercises can help you strengthen your lungs, improve oxygen flow, and even calm your mind.

World Lung Day illustration
World Lung Day falls on September 25 every year (ETV Bharat)

World Lung Day is observed every year on September 25, an initiative led by the Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS). The day began as a way to unite people worldwide against lung-related diseases like asthma, COPD, lung cancer, and tuberculosis, which together remain some of the leading causes of death globally. Each year, it shines a spotlight on lung health awareness, preventive care, and the importance of clean air and stronger respiratory systems.

Illustration
Why lung health is important (ETV Bharat)
Illustration
Common lung problems (ETV Bharat)
Illustration
What can harm your lungs (ETV Bharat)
Illustration
Warning signs for lungs (ETV Bharat)
Illustration
How to keep lungs healthy (ETV Bharat)
Illustration
Diet for healthy lungs (ETV Bharat)
Illustration
Exercise helps lungs (ETV Bharat)

Try these 5 deep breathing exercises for stronger lungs.

1. Pursed-Lip Breathing

Think of this as breathing in slow motion. You inhale through your nose and exhale gently through pursed lips, almost as if you’re blowing out a candle. This technique keeps your airways open longer and reduces shortness of breath.

Best for: People with COPD or asthma, or anyone who often feels breathless.

How to do it: Inhale through the nose for 2 counts, then exhale through pursed lips for 4 counts.

2. Diaphragmatic Breathing

Also called “belly breathing,” this exercise activates the diaphragm (the dome-shaped muscle that sits under your lungs). By strengthening the diaphragm, you increase lung efficiency.

Best for: Strengthening weak lungs, lowering stress, and better oxygenation.

How to do it: Place one hand on your chest and the other on your stomach. Breathe deeply so the hand on your stomach rises while the chest stays relatively still.

3. Box Breathing

If there were a “Ctrl + Alt + Delete” for your nervous system, this would be it. Box breathing is the go-to technique for Navy SEALs before stepping into high-stakes missions. It’s deceptively simple: inhale, hold, exhale, hold. Do each for the same count. Four beats is standard, but you can tweak it depending on your stress level and lung strength.

Why it works: By forcing your body into a rhythm, you switch off fight-or-flight and shift into rest-and-digest. Your heart rate steadies, oxygen delivery improves, and your head clears. It’s like giving your mind a cold shower and a pep talk in 60 seconds.

How to do it:

  • Sit tall, shoulders relaxed.
  • Inhale through the nose for 4 counts.
  • Hold your breath for 4 counts.
  • Exhale through the mouth for 4 counts.
  • Hold again for 4 counts.
  • Repeat for 4 rounds.

Think of this as mental floss. Do it before a meeting, on a flight, or when your brain feels like 57 Chrome tabs are open.

Read more:

  1. Why Young Non-Smokers Are Hit By Lung Cancer; Experts Say Smoking Is Not The Only Reason
  2. Monsoon Survival Tips For Your Lungs: Learn How To Tackle Mould, Allergies and Breathing Issues In The Rainy Season
  3. Medical Experts Flag Various Issues Due to Vaping And E-Cigarettes, Ranging From Shortness of Breath To Heart Attack

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DEEP BREATHING EXERCISESLUNG HEALTHWELLNESSWORLD LUNG DAY

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

School Dropout Turns Scrap Material Into Game Changer Innovation For Apple Growers Of Kashmir

Proposed Trade Talks with USA and EU: What Should Be India's Stand On Agriculture Produce Trade

How Women In Politics Are Still Excluded From India's POSH Act And Left Vulnerable To Sexual Harassment

Interview | Gaganyaan, Hydrogen Propulsion, Cryogenic Breakthroughs: ISRO Chief Shares India's Space Vision

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.