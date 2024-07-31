World Lung Cancer Day Aims To Raise Awareness About The Disease

New Delhi: With an aim to raise awareness about one of the serious diseases worldwide, World Lung Cancer Day is observed on August 1. The day brings stakeholders together to raise awareness about the causes and treatment and support those affected by the disease.
History & Significance of World Lung Cancer Day
It was in 2012, that the first World Lung Cancer Day was observed through a collaboration between the Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS) and the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC). Since then, Lung Cancer Day has been observed annually on August 1. It was the beginning to make people aware of the prevalence and impact of lung cancer. The day raises awareness about the disease and the unhealthy lifestyle habits that people must change to stay safe.
The day aims to unite the efforts of several organisations working in the health sector, healthcare professionals, researchers, and advocates to raise awareness, promoting early detection and support to those affected by lung cancer.
Theme For Lung Cancer Day 2024
The theme for World Lung Cancer 2024 is 'Close the Care Gap: Everyone Deserves Access to Cancer Care', aiming to educate people about the disease, its risks and prevention.
What Is Lung Cancer & Its Causes?
Lung cancer is the most common cancer and the leading cause of cancer death across the world, killing around 1.6 million people every year. The major cause of lung cancer is smoking of tobacco but it can also occur in people who have never smoked. Significantly, research claims that 15 per cent of lung cancer patients do not have any tobacco use history.
Some of the other causes of lung cancer include radon exposure (radioactive gas), asbestos and other carcinogens, genetics as well as air pollution. People with prolonged exposure to polluted air can have lung cancer.
Types Of Lung Cancer
There are different types of lung cancer. Lung Cancer is generally separated into two types including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and small-cell lung cancer (SCLC). However, people who develop tumours might have both NSCLC and SCLC cells. Most people develop non-small cell lung cancer that includes squamous cell lung carcinoma, adenocarcinomas, adenosquamous carcinoma, large cell carcinoma etc.
However, small-cell lung cancer is a rarer form of cancer than NSCLC. Other than chemotherapy, there isn't any other treatment for this type of cancer.
Treatment of Lung Cancer
Significantly, treatment depends on the type, stage, and overall health of the patient. The most common treatment for lung cancer includes surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, palliative care, targeted therapy and immunotherapy.
Lung Cancer Status & India
According to The Lancet, In India, lung cancer accounts for an annual incidence of 72,510 cases and 66,279 deaths. Several studies have reported that a substantial proportion of persons with lung cancer in Southeast Asia are never-smokers, between 40 per cent and 50 per cent in studies from India, and 83 per cent in South Asian women.