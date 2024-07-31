ETV Bharat / health

World Lung Cancer Day Aims To Raise Awareness About The Disease

New Delhi: With an aim to raise awareness about one of the serious diseases worldwide, World Lung Cancer Day is observed on August 1. The day brings stakeholders together to raise awareness about the causes and treatment and support those affected by the disease.

History & Significance of World Lung Cancer Day

It was in 2012, that the first World Lung Cancer Day was observed through a collaboration between the Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS) and the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC). Since then, Lung Cancer Day has been observed annually on August 1. It was the beginning to make people aware of the prevalence and impact of lung cancer. The day raises awareness about the disease and the unhealthy lifestyle habits that people must change to stay safe.

The day aims to unite the efforts of several organisations working in the health sector, healthcare professionals, researchers, and advocates to raise awareness, promoting early detection and support to those affected by lung cancer.

Theme For Lung Cancer Day 2024

The theme for World Lung Cancer 2024 is 'Close the Care Gap: Everyone Deserves Access to Cancer Care', aiming to educate people about the disease, its risks and prevention.

What Is Lung Cancer & Its Causes?

Lung cancer is the most common cancer and the leading cause of cancer death across the world, killing around 1.6 million people every year. The major cause of lung cancer is smoking of tobacco but it can also occur in people who have never smoked. Significantly, research claims that 15 per cent of lung cancer patients do not have any tobacco use history.