World Lung Cancer Day: 50% Of Lung Cancer Cases Are Detected During Advanced Stages

Lung cancer is one of the most common and deadliest types of cancer, both globally and in India. And the harsh truth is this: over 50% of lung cancer cases are only diagnosed at an advanced stage. That means many people don’t even know they have it until it’s already hard to treat. The earlier it’s caught, the better the chances of recovery. Yet, most cases are caught late because the symptoms don’t show up until the disease has progressed.

Deadliest Cancer

Lung cancer remains the top cause of cancer deaths worldwide, with over 1.8 million deaths annually, says the World Health Organization (WHO). It was also the most commonly occurring cancer globally in 2022, with 2.5 million new cases. That’s 12.4% of all new cancer cases. While breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and prostate cancer follow closely, lung cancer causes the highest number of cancer-related deaths.

The numbers are particularly high in Asian countries like India, largely due to high tobacco use, air pollution, and lack of awareness about screening.

Origin Of World Lung Cancer Day

World Lung Cancer Day is observed every year on August 1st to raise awareness about this serious health issue. It started in 2012 through a collaboration between the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) and the Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS). The goal is simple: help people understand the risk, encourage early detection, and promote better treatment and support systems.

The 2025 theme for World Lung Cancer Day is “Stronger Together: United for Lung Cancer Awareness” (Canva)

Why Lung Cancer Is So Sneaky

Lung cancer usually begins quietly. At first, there might be no clear signs. That’s why it’s often missed until it has already spread. It happens when abnormal cells grow out of control in one or both lungs. The biggest cause is smoking but it’s not just smokers who are at risk. Passive smoking (secondhand smoke), air pollution, workplace chemicals like asbestos, and even family history can play a part.

By the time people notice symptoms like a chronic cough, chest pain, breathlessness, hoarseness, weight loss, or coughing up blood, the cancer may already be in an advanced stage. According to Dr. Upasana Garg, Regional Technical Chief at Apollo Diagnostics, Mumbai, “Early-stage lung cancer often has no visible symptoms, making regular screening crucial for high-risk groups such as smokers or those with a family history.”

Who’s at Risk?

If you are or were a smoker, even if you quit years ago, you’re at higher risk. People over 40, especially those exposed to pollution or industrial chemicals over time, are also vulnerable. Even if you’ve never smoked, living in a polluted city, working in certain industries, or having a family history of cancer can increase your chances of developing lung cancer.

Infographic (ETV Bharat)

Spot It Early On

How do we catch it early? The answer lies in screening. Dr. Garg says, “Low-dose CT (LDCT) scans are the most effective tool for detecting lung cancer at an early stage, when treatment is more successful and survival rates are higher.” Other tools like chest X-rays, sputum tests, and biopsies may also be used to confirm a diagnosis or understand how far the cancer has spread.

This kind of screening is especially important for high-risk people (smokers, older adults, or those with a history of lung issues). The goal is to catch the disease before it becomes symptomatic. And remember, not all coughs are harmless... some could be warning signs.

Treatment For Lung Cancer

Once diagnosed, treatment depends on how far the cancer has spread. It can involve surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, or newer treatments like targeted therapy and immunotherapy. These newer options can be especially helpful in extending life and reducing side effects. If caught early, lung cancer can sometimes be cured. Even when it’s not curable, treatment can improve quality of life.

Dr. Supriya Bambarkar, Senior Consultant Oncosurgeon at AIMS Hospital in Dombivli, points out that lung cancer is not necessarily a death sentence if caught early. “The focus should be on early detection and personalized treatment plans that increase survival and improve quality of life,” she says.

In just two months, she has seen five patients aged 25 to 75 who showed up with advanced symptoms like persistent coughing and breathlessness. All needed urgent medical help.

What Happens If You Wait Too Long?

Lung cancer that’s left untreated can lead to complications like breathlessness, chest infections, fluid around the lungs, and spread to other organs. The later you detect it, the more difficult the treatment becomes. That’s why timely diagnosis and regular health check-ups are essential, especially if you’re in a high-risk group.

Even after treatment begins, regular follow-ups, quitting smoking, healthy food habits, and a good support system can go a long way in helping recovery and keeping the disease from coming back.

Stages of Lung Cancer

To understand why early detection matters, here’s a simple look at the stages of lung cancer:

Stage 0: Very early. Cancer is only in the top layer of the lung or bronchus.

Stage I: Cancer is still only in the lung.

Stage II: Cancer is larger, or has spread to nearby lymph nodes.

Stage III: Cancer is even larger or has spread to nearby organs or multiple areas of the same lung.

Stage IV: Cancer has spread to the other lung, fluids around the lung or heart, or other distant parts of the body.

The higher the stage, the harder the treatment. That’s why spotting it in Stage 0 or I can make all the difference. If you have a persistent cough, are losing weight without trying, or have unexplained chest pain or breathlessness, get it checked. If you smoke or live in a high-risk environment, talk to your doctor about getting a low-dose CT scan. It could save your life. Let World Lung Cancer Day be your wake-up call. Don’t wait for the symptoms. Act early, and stay aware.

Sources: