World Leprosy Day 2025: Unite, Act, Eliminate This Disease

Hyderabad: The World Leprosy Day is observed on the last Sunday of January. In India, it is observed on January 30 every year, coinciding with the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Leprosy is a neglected tropical disease (NTD) that still occurs in more than 120 countries, with over 2,00,000 new cases reported every year.

World Leprosy Day is aimed at creating awareness against the stigma attached to the disease by making people aware that it can be easily cured.

India accounts for 53 per cent of the global leprosy cases. It is important to establish community-based rehabilitation to eliminate discrimination and support the affected individuals. In India, nearly 125 out of more than 700 districts continue to report a sizable number of leprosy cases. Chhattisgarh has most of these leprosy-affected districts.

The World Health Organization (WHO) states that by 2030, India wants to have no indigenous cases and by 2027, the government wants to achieve a "Leprosy Mukt Bharat (leprosy-free India)". The largest obstacle in the fight against leprosy is ignorance. If caught early, leprosy is one of the most curable illnesses.

History of World Leprosy Day

Raoul Follereau, a French philanthropist, started World Leprosy Day in 1954. The intention was to raise awareness of leprosy and demonstrate support for those who are afflicted. World Leprosy Day is particularly important in India because it falls on January 30, the anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's passing. Gandhi devoted his life to eradicating stigma and providing support to those afflicted by leprosy.

Significance of World Leprosy Day

There are various reasons why World Leprosy Day is important.

Increase knowledge about leprosy.

Encourage early identification and care to avoid impairments.

Get rid of the stigma and prejudice that come with the illness.

Encourage impacted people to be included and supported by the community.

Theme of World Leprosy Day 2025

As we observe World Leprosy Day 2025, we reaffirm our commitment to this year's theme: “Unite, Act, and Eliminate Leprosy.” Longstanding stigma around this disease stubbornly persists and misinformation only adds to the challenge.

What is Leprosy?

Leprosy, also known as Hansen’s disease, is a chronic infectious disease caused by the bacteria Mycobacterium leprae. It primarily affects the skin, nerves, and mucous membranes. If left untreated, it can lead to permanent damage and disability.

Causes of Leprosy

Leprosy is caused by the bacteria Mycobacterium leprae. This bacteria grows slowly and the disease can take years to develop. Factors such as poor immunity and prolonged exposure to untreated individuals increase the risk of contracting the disease.

Diagnosis and Treatment of Leprosy

Leprosy can be diagnosed through a physical examination, skin smear tests and biopsy. Treatment involves multi-drug therapy (MDT), which includes a combination of antibiotics. Early diagnosis and proper treatment can cure the disease and prevent long-term complications.

The currently recommended treatment regimen consists of three medicines (dapsone, rifampicin and clofazimine) and is referred to as multi-drug therapy (MDT). The same regimen with a duration of 6 months for PB and 12 months for MB cases has been recommended by WHO. MDT kills the pathogen and cures the patient. Early diagnosis and prompt treatment can help to prevent disabilities. WHO has been providing MDT free of cost. Free MDT was initially funded by The Nippon Foundation (TNF) and has been donated by Novartis since 2000.

Key facts

Leprosy is a chronic infectious disease caused by a type of bacteria, Mycobacterium leprae.

The disease predominantly affects the skin and peripheral nerves. Left untreated, the disease may cause progressive and permanent disabilities.

The bacteria are transmitted via droplets from the nose and mouth during close and frequent contact with untreated cases.

Leprosy is curable with multidrug therapy (MDT).

Leprosy is reported from all the six WHO regions; the majority of annual new case detections are from South-East Asia Region.

WHO's response

WHO provides technical support to countries and territories on leprosy prevention and control. Every year, WHO collates epidemiological data on leprosy from countries and territories and publishes a consolidated report in English and French in the Weekly Epidemiological Record.

After detailed consultations with countries, experts, partners and persons affected by leprosy, WHO released the 'Towards Zero Leprosy: Global Leprosy (Hansen’s Disease) Strategy 2021–2030', aligned to the Neglected Tropical Diseases Roadmap 2021–2030.

The Strategy envisions zero leprosy: zero infection and disease, zero disability, zero stigma and discrimination. The four strategic pillars of the Strategy include: implementing integrated, country-owned zero leprosy roadmaps in all endemic countries; scaling up leprosy prevention alongside integrated active case detection; managing leprosy and its complications and prevent new disability; and combatting stigma and ensuring human rights are respected. The Strategy also recognises the need for investment in research and includes a set of key research priorities.

WHO has developed e-learning modules that aim to enhance knowledge and skills of health workers at all levels on topics related to diagnosis, treatment of leprosy and management of disabilities. These can be accessed through the WHO Academy.