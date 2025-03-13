ETV Bharat / health

World Kidney Day 2025: Tips From Medical Experts To Save Yourself From Chronic Kidney Disease

World Kidney Day is observed on the second Thursday of March every year ( ETV Bharat )

Chronic Kidney Disease is a major global health concern, affecting millions of people every year. In India, the prevalence of CKD is rising due to factors like diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and lifestyle habits. Many patients are diagnosed in the late stages, which increases the risk of kidney failure, dialysis, and transplantation.

Women are particularly at risk of kidney disease due to hormonal changes, autoimmune disorders, and pregnancy-related complications. Says Dr. Samrat Shah, Internal Medicine Expert, Apollo Spectra in Pune, “5% more women were diagnosed with CKD this year compared to last. Pregnancy can put additional stress on the kidneys, increasing the risk of complications like hypertension and gestational diabetes.”

He talked about the need for blood tests (Serum Creatinine, eGFR), urine tests (Urinalysis, Albumin-to-Creatinine Ratio - ACR), blood pressure monitoring, and imaging tests (Ultrasound, CT scan, MRI, kidney biopsy) to ensure early detection. “Since kidney disease often remains asymptomatic in its early stages, many women do not realize they have it until irreversible damage occurs,” said Dr. Shah.

Dr. Bilal Thangal T M, Medical Lead, NURA talked about the urgency of shifting focus from treatment to prevention. “In low- and middle-income countries like ours, the financial burden of prolonged CKD treatment (such as dialysis and transplants) is often unaffordable. This pushes families into debt traps,” says the expert, whoadvocates for regular screening, early detection, and advanced tools like AI and Machine Learning to aid in better outcomes.

Incorporating AI into kidney health strategies (ETV Bharat)

Recognize the Warning Signs of Kidney Disease

Dr. Wasiyeeullah Shaikh, Consultant - Nephrology at Holy Family Hospital, Mumbai, advises that recognizing early warning signs can prevent kidney damage from worsening. Common symptoms include:

Persistent fatigue and unexplained weakness

Swelling in the feet, ankles, and hands

Foamy or bubbly urine, indicating protein leakage

Changes in urination patterns—frequent, painful, or reduced output

High blood pressure that remains uncontrolled despite treatment

If these symptoms appear, immediate medical consultation is necessary.

Lifestyle Changes to Protect Kidney Health

Making proactive lifestyle changes can significantly lower the risk of kidney disease. Dr. Wasiyeeullah Shaikh shares key strategies: