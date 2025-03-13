World Kidney Day 2025: Tips From Medical Experts To Save Yourself From Chronic Kidney Disease

Chronic Kidney Disease is a major global health concern, affecting millions of people every year. In India, the prevalence of CKD is rising due to factors like diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and lifestyle habits. Many patients are diagnosed in the late stages, which increases the risk of kidney failure, dialysis, and transplantation.
Women are particularly at risk of kidney disease due to hormonal changes, autoimmune disorders, and pregnancy-related complications. Says Dr. Samrat Shah, Internal Medicine Expert, Apollo Spectra in Pune, “5% more women were diagnosed with CKD this year compared to last. Pregnancy can put additional stress on the kidneys, increasing the risk of complications like hypertension and gestational diabetes.”
He talked about the need for blood tests (Serum Creatinine, eGFR), urine tests (Urinalysis, Albumin-to-Creatinine Ratio - ACR), blood pressure monitoring, and imaging tests (Ultrasound, CT scan, MRI, kidney biopsy) to ensure early detection. “Since kidney disease often remains asymptomatic in its early stages, many women do not realize they have it until irreversible damage occurs,” said Dr. Shah.
Dr. Bilal Thangal T M, Medical Lead, NURA talked about the urgency of shifting focus from treatment to prevention. “In low- and middle-income countries like ours, the financial burden of prolonged CKD treatment (such as dialysis and transplants) is often unaffordable. This pushes families into debt traps,” says the expert, whoadvocates for regular screening, early detection, and advanced tools like AI and Machine Learning to aid in better outcomes.
Recognize the Warning Signs of Kidney Disease
Dr. Wasiyeeullah Shaikh, Consultant - Nephrology at Holy Family Hospital, Mumbai, advises that recognizing early warning signs can prevent kidney damage from worsening. Common symptoms include:
- Persistent fatigue and unexplained weakness
- Swelling in the feet, ankles, and hands
- Foamy or bubbly urine, indicating protein leakage
- Changes in urination patterns—frequent, painful, or reduced output
- High blood pressure that remains uncontrolled despite treatment
If these symptoms appear, immediate medical consultation is necessary.
Lifestyle Changes to Protect Kidney Health
Making proactive lifestyle changes can significantly lower the risk of kidney disease. Dr. Wasiyeeullah Shaikh shares key strategies:
- Routine Screening & Checkups: High-risk individuals (those with diabetes, hypertension, obesity, or a family history of CKD) should undergo regular kidney function tests.
- Control Blood Pressure & Blood Sugar: Keeping blood pressure below 130/80 mmHg and maintaining stable blood sugar levels reduces CKD risk.
- Dietary Changes: Follow a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and low sodium intake. Avoid excessive protein and processed foods.
- Stay Hydrated: Proper water intake helps the kidneys filter waste efficiently.
- Avoid Smoking & Alcohol: These substances accelerate kidney damage and increase heart disease risk.
- Recognize Symptoms Early: Seek medical help if you notice persistent swelling, urine changes, or fatigue.
Pharmaceutical Innovations in Kidney Disease Prevention
Dr. Aravind Badiger, Technical Director, BDR Pharmaceuticals, discusses how early detection and optimized medication are crucial in slowing CKD progression. He highlights:
Regular Screening & Diagnosis: Early monitoring of kidney function (eGFR, urine ACR) is essential, especially for diabetics and hypertensives.
Lipid-Lowering Therapy: Statins reduce cardiovascular risks associated with CKD.
Anti-inflammatory & Antioxidant Drugs: Emerging treatments targeting oxidative stress and inflammation may help delay CKD progression.
Precision Medicine: Genetic research is aiding in personalized treatment plans, improving efficacy and minimizing side effects.
Dr. Badiger says that patient education on lifestyle changes and medication adherence is vital in preventing further kidney damage.
Reducing the Risk of Kidney Cancer
While kidney cancer cannot be completely prevented, Dr. Kshitij Raghuvanshi, Robotic and Laparoscopic Urologist, Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, outlines key strategies to reduce risks:
- Quit Smoking: Smoking significantly increases the risk of kidney cancer.
- Maintain a Healthy Weight: Obesity is a major contributing factor.
- Follow a Healthy Diet: Eat fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Limit processed foods and red meat.
- Exercise Regularly: Staying active helps maintain healthy body weight and lowers cancer risk.
- Control Blood Pressure: Hypertension is a known risk factor for kidney cancer.
- Stay Hydrated: Drinking enough water reduces the concentration of harmful toxins in the kidneys.
AI & Machine Learning for Kidney Care
Dr. Bilal Thangal T M advocates for the use of AI and Machine Learning in early CKD detection. AI-driven diagnostics can:
- Analyze large datasets for early CKD markers.
- Predict disease progression, helping doctors intervene earlier.
- Assist in treatment planning, offering personalized medical approaches.
By incorporating AI into kidney health strategies, we can reduce complications, lower costs, and improve patient outcomes. Chronic Kidney Disease is preventable with early screening, lifestyle changes, and better public awareness. This World Kidney Day, let’s focus on regular screening and early detection, making healthy lifestyle choices and supporting medical advancements in kidney care.
