World IVF Day 2025: Can IVF Be Successful In Women With Fibroids? Expert Weighs In

The IVF process is usually a sensitive one, especially when it is inextricably linked to the development of uterine fibroids. Although the accuracy of medical science is the bedrock of fertility intervention, a symbiotic blending of the natural with the orthodox might help create an even more hospitable environment for successful conception. Experts say healthy lifestyle habits might improve the success rates in IVF for those with fibroids. "Patients assume that fibroids mean automatic disqualification from IVF. But in many cases, surgery is not needed," says Dr Durga Vytla, Fertility Specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, Banjara Hills in Hyderabad.

According to a study published in 2023 in the Journal of Reproductive Medicine, women with fibroids who underwent IVF had slightly lower implantation and pregnancy rates compared to those without fibroids. However, Dr Vytla says, with targeted treatment and proper evaluation, the success gap narrowed significantly.

Nourishing From the Inside

While medical science has progressed the old idea of eating healthy can not be ignored. Dr Vytla says when you are dealing with IVF and fibroids at the same time, food starts to matter in ways you might not expect. "It’s not about some strict plan but more like small choices that help your body along. Eating more veggies, fruit, whole grains, those seem to help with keeping things steady, hormone-wise, and maybe ease inflammation a bit too," says the fertility expert.

She further recommends consuming healthy fats like the kind in salmon or avocado, "probably help without making things harder." And food like red meat, junk food, sugar should be avoided.

"But really, it’s not about being perfect. Just doing what you can, when you can."

Exercise for Better Results

There is no disappointment from exercise; in fact, moderate exercise has been proven to have positive impact on women undergoing IVF treatment, especially those with fibroids. Low-impact activities such as walking, swimming, or yoga specific to fertility have the potential to allow a woman to achieve a healthy weight.

"Fertility in women is very much dependent on the levels of estrogen. Obesity is one of the major factors that increase this hormones leading to growth of fibroids. And exercise helps by promoting circulation of blood to reproductive organs. This in turn helps in a successful implantation and thus improves conception," says Dr Vytla. Though, she warns of going overboard. "Anything in excess is not good for health and so is exercise. High-energy or high-impact workouts add extra stress on the body that disrupts the delicate hormonal balance needed during IVF treatment," she insists.

Manage Stress

Additionally, she says one needs to pay attention to stress as it impacts various processes in the body including hormonal balance and reproduction. "It is also necessary to point out that stress management techniques like mindfulness, meditation, deep breathing, or restorative yoga for relaxation and empowerment are also the need of the hour. These might help us manage the emotional peaks and valleys and anxieties of treatment," says the expert.

Several researches have identified the strong link between stress reduction and enhanced fertility results. The Inovi Fertility and Genetics Institute shows that patients who habitually practice relaxation methods like meditation, deep breathing, or mindfulness exercises tend to see improved success rates with IVF procedures. This confirms the critical importance emotional health has in assisting reproductive health.

Acupuncture, a traditional Chinese medicine practice, has also come to the forefront due to its possible use in stress management and, possibly, increased IVF success. According to some researches acupuncture can increase blood supply to the uterus, regulate hormones, and decrease inflammation, yet more stringent studies are necessary to clearly determine its effectiveness.

Sleep and Healthy Choices First

Adequate and restorative sleep is another often underestimated aspect, which support reproductive wellness and help cope with the stresses of IVF. At least 7-9 hours of uninterrupted sleep each night is crucial for allowing the body to rebound and come back to a healthy homeostasis. This allows the right hormonal symphony to take place.

In addition to these primary practices, Dr Vytla says, accessing ancillary or spa therapy in the guidance of a health care professional can also be of benefit. "Some herbal treatments may help manage symptoms of fibroids or balance hormones. However, first, consult your health care provider before using it. Sometimes, the scientific evidence for many of these herbal treatments is limited, also some of them may affect how IVF medications work," suggests the specialist.

Simply put, getting through IVF with fibroids requires the right combination of medicine and a willingness to be actively engaged in your holistic wellness and health. Moreover, Dr Vytla says, the key lies in open communication with the fertility specialist to integrate all natural approaches safely and thoughtfully into the overall treatment plan.