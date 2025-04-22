World Immunization Week: Why Vaccination Against Flu and Pneumonia Is Vital For The Elderly

As we mark World Immunization Week from April 24th to 30th, it's time to shine a spotlight on one of the most powerful tools in preventive healthcare: vaccines. For older adults, the focus is especially urgent. Two of the most common (and potentially dangerous) respiratory infections that affect seniors are flu and pneumonia. Fortunately, both are vaccine-preventable.

Flu Is More Than a Seasonal Nuisance

Influenza is a contagious viral infection that spreads easily through tiny droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or even speaks. “For many, the flu might seem like a minor inconvenience. But for seniors, it can become life-threatening. This is particularly true for those with underlying health conditions like diabetes, heart disease, or cancer,” says Dr. Abhik Banerjee, Zonal Technical Chief, Apollo Diagnostic in Kolkata.

Prevention through vaccination remains the most effective approach for flu (Getty Images)

Symptoms typically include fever, chills, sore throat, fatigue, body aches, and congestion. In some cases, the flu can lead to complications such as bronchitis, pneumonia, and even multi-organ failure. Dr. Banerjee recommends annual flu shots for everyone over six months of age, but especially for older adults whose immune systems may not respond as robustly to infections. The flu vaccine helps reduce the severity of illness, lowers the risk of hospitalization, and even prevents death.

“Modern diagnostics such as RT-PCR, Multiplex PCR, and RIDTs (Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests) allow for early detection and timely management. But prevention through vaccination remains the most effective approach,” says Dr. Banerjee.

Pneumonia Is A Serious Threat to Ageing Lungs

Pneumonia is an infection that inflames the lungs' air sacs, which may fill with fluid or pus. It can be caused by bacteria, viruses, or, less commonly, fungi. Typical symptoms include cough with phlegm, fever, difficulty breathing, and chest pain. “In older adults, signs may be subtler such as confusion or a drop in body temperature, but the risks are far more severe. Pneumococcal pneumonia (the most common bacterial form) poses a high risk to people over 65,” says Dr. Banerjee. That's why he strongly recommends the pneumococcal vaccine for this age group. There are two main types (PCV15/PCV20 and PPSV23) and your family doctor can help determine the right vaccination schedule based on your health status.

Your family doctor can help determine the right vaccination schedule based on your health status (Getty Images)

Diagnosis typically involves a review of medical history, a physical examination, and tests like chest X-rays and blood work. “Although antibiotics can treat bacterial pneumonia and antivirals can help with some viral strains, vaccination is the best line of defence,” says Dr. Banerjee.

Double Shield of Flu + Pneumococcal Vaccines

Receiving both the flu and pneumococcal vaccines provides a double layer of protection for seniors. “These two infections are among the leading causes of hospitalization and respiratory failure in older adults, and they often occur together,” says Dr. Banerjee. According to global health data, vaccination significantly reduces the risk of hospitalization, lowers mortality, and supports independent, active ageing. It also decreases the burden on caregivers and the healthcare system, especially during flu season or outbreaks like COVID-19.

In addition to immunization, prevention includes:

Washing hands regularly

Avoiding tobacco use

Staying physically active

Eating a balanced diet

Avoiding close contact with people who are ill

“Older adults are at higher risk for severe illness from respiratory infections not because they are frail, but because the body’s immune response naturally weakens with age. This makes routine immunization not just helpful, but essential,” says Dr. Banerjee. So if you're over 65 (or caring for someone who is) talk to your doctor about getting up to date on flu and pneumonia vaccines.