Can Birth Control Pills Raise Your Blood Pressure? What Every Indian Woman Should Know on World Hypertension Day

Find out what is the connection between birth control pills and high BP ( Getty Images )

By ETV Bharat Health Team Published : May 17, 2025 at 1:55 PM IST 3 Min Read

You're a young Indian woman working hard, dreaming big, maybe juggling a career, in-laws, and a monthly cycle that’s more unpredictable than Mumbai traffic. Somewhere in the middle of all this, someone suggests oral contraceptive pills (OCPs). But then your aunt says, “Beta, these pills cause BP!” Your married friend counters, “I’ve been taking them for years.” So, what’s the truth? Do birth control pills really raise your blood pressure? And should you be worried about it? Let's unravel the truth on World Hypertension Day 2025. Back in the day, oral contraceptives had too much estrogen. “These high doses of estrogen did more than just prevent pregnancy. In some women, they nudged their blood pressure higher than normal,” says Dr. Sunita Tandulwadkar, Head – Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, IVF and Endoscopy Centre, Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune and President, Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI). Birth control pills (Getty Images) But like every good love story, things evolved. Says Dr. Tandulwadkar, “Today’s modern oral contraceptive pills contain a much lower dose of estrogen, making them considerably safer in terms of their impact on blood pressure. The rise in BP is dose-dependent: the higher the estrogen, the higher the risk.” That implies the pills today are smarter, leaner, and much more controlled. Who Is At Risk Of High BP On 'The Pill'?

Now, just because the average pill is safe, doesn't mean it's safe for everyone. Some women are more likely to experience a rise in blood pressure when taking OCPs. Here’s who should be more mindful: Women over 35 (the age where life and BP both start getting more serious).

Chronic smokers (nicotine plus estrogen = not your heart’s best friend).

Women with a family history of hypertension.

Those taking high-dose oral contraceptives If you fall into any of these groups, don't panic. Dr. Tandulwadkar assures, “There are now progesterone-only pills available, which don’t contain estrogen and are even less likely to affect blood pressure.” Think of them as the low-sodium namkeen of the birth control world (still effective, but without the salty side effects). A sphygmomanometer is used for checking blood pressure (Getty Images) There Are Good Things About These Pills Too In our hyper-cautious society, we often forget that contraceptive pills are not just about stopping babies. They also: Reduce menstrual bleeding

Help prevent anemia by reducing monthly blood loss.

Regulate hormones post-childbirth.

Give women control over spacing pregnancies, which is vital for health, sanity, and life planning. So, if your aunty is still whispering about the "dangers" of the pill, maybe it's time to tell her about the science. What To Do Whether you're taking the pill, skipping it, or just here for the health gyaan, here's what you should be doing: Check your blood pressure at least once a year (more if you're on birth control). Eat less salt, walk more, and don't ignore stress. Talk to your doctor before starting any hormonal medication. Don't self-medicate because "someone on Instagram said it worked." So, can birth control pills increase your blood pressure? Yes, in some women—especially if the formulation is old-school or the person has existing risk factors. But should this scare you away from using them? No. The newer, lower-dose pills are much safer. And for those who are extra cautious or already dealing with hypertension, progesterone-only pills are an excellent alternative. Dr. Tandulwadkar says, "There is no need to worry unnecessarily. Modern oral contraceptive pills are much safer and come with several benefits beyond just birth control."