ETV Bharat / health

Tips For Diffusing Stress In The Office On World Hello Day

Speak smarter, not louder for better mental health at work ( Freepik )

In 1973, amidst the turmoil of the Yom Kippur War, brothers Brian and Michael McCormack introduced World Hello Day as a call for peace through personal communication. Nearly five decades later, their message holds true especially in workplaces, where conflicts can often escalate into unproductive stalemates.

From disagreements with colleagues to misunderstandings with managers, workplace conflicts are draining. Yet, every disagreement is an opportunity to practice effective communication and build bridges rather than burn them.

Why Communication Matters In The Workplace

Conflicts at work are inevitable, but how they’re handled can make or break team dynamics. Active listening, empathy, and collaborative problem-solving are tools to transform tension into teamwork. Let's dissect a few tricky office situations.

1. The Colleague Who Never Pulls Their Weight

Imagine you’re working on a team project, but one colleague consistently misses deadlines. The rest of the team is frustrated, and resentment is building. Confrontation seems inevitable, but how you handle it makes all the difference.

The colleague who constantly misses deadlines (Freepik)

Solution: Start with active listening. As Ashi Tomar, Senior Psychologist at Veda Rehabilitation & Wellness, advises, "Before expressing concerns, understand where the other person might be coming from." Arrange a one-on-one discussion in a private, calm space.

What to say:

Instead of, “You’re always late with your work!” try:

“I’ve noticed the deadlines have been tough to meet. Is there something I can help with to make things smoother?”

This approach acknowledges the issue without blame, opening the door to collaboration.

2. Feeling Ignored In Team Meetings

You’ve been pitching ideas in team meetings, but no one seems to notice. Worse, someone else takes credit for your suggestions. Frustrating, right?

You feel unheard and ignored in team meetings (Freepik)

Solution: Use “I” statements to express your feelings without appearing confrontational. Tomar suggests framing your concerns around how they impact you.

What to say:

“I feel unheard when my contributions don’t get acknowledged in meetings. It’s important for me to know how I can add value to the team.”