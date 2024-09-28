ETV Bharat / health

World Heart Day Creates Awareness About CVDs

New Delhi: World Heart Day is observed annually on September 29 to raise awareness about cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). The day also aims to inform people, government as well as private institutions regarding the prevention of heart disease.

History & Significance

It was in 1999 the World Heart Federation (WHF), in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), announced the establishment of World Heart Day. The idea for this annual event was conceived by Antoni Bayés de Luna, former president of WHF.

The first World Heart Day celebration took place on September 24, 2000. However, in 2011, the WHF decided to fix the date to September 29 each year to standardise the event and create greater global visibility.

As per an estimate, combined, conditions affecting the heart or blood vessels – such as heart attack, stroke and heart failure – kill more than 20.5 million every year. The majority of these deaths happen in low and middle-income countries.

According to the World Heart Federation, 80% of premature deaths from CVD are preventable. “By making small changes to our lifestyle – what we eat and drink, how much we exercise, and how we manage stress – we can better manage our heart health and beat CVD," read a statement from WHF.

Theme and Importance

The World Heart Federation, from 2024-2026, decided to campaign under the theme of "Use Heart for Action" supporting individuals to care for their heart and empowering them to urge leaders to take cardiovascular health seriously by providing a global platform for action.

"The action is the deliberate and impactful execution of efforts. It highlights a shift from awareness to empowering with a clear purpose and goal. There is also the two-way nature of action: efforts to influence policies and advocate for behavior change and physical activity. It reflects the requirement for sustained efforts and collaboration," the WHF said.

This 2024 World Heart Day campaign is dedicated to motivating every country to develop or support national cardiovascular health action plans. World Heart Day in India is marked with various programs, health camps and seminars.