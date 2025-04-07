Cutting Corners or Saving Lives? The C-Section Boom in India Explained on World Health Day

In the birthing rooms of India’s hospitals, a trend has been unfolding... one that now touches nearly one in every three births. Over the past decade, cesarean sections (once considered emergency procedures) have become increasingly commonplace. In 2015, C-section deliveries in India stood at about 17%. Fast forward to 2025, and that number has surged to almost 30%, according to obstetricians like Dr. Dhivya Sharona, Consultant in Gynaecology at Rela Hospital in Chennai.

“Cesarean section (CS) is a major life-saving surgical procedure done worldwide to save the lives of both the mother and baby,” Dr. Sharona says. “But while it seems convenient to blame this number on doctors’ preferences alone, we must also consider the increasing average maternal age, higher incidence of elderly pregnancies, IVF and precious pregnancies, as well as lifestyle issues like obesity.”

World Health Day 2025’s theme, “Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures,” squarely places maternal and newborn health in the global spotlight. And in India, that spotlight illuminates an increasingly complex dilemma: are cesarean births becoming too common for the wrong reasons?

A Medical Necessity?

There’s no disputing that cesarean sections save lives. When labour stalls, when the baby is in distress, or in cases of placenta previa or severe preeclampsia, a C-section can be the safest option. In such scenarios, surgical delivery is a marvel of modern medicine. But what about the growing number of scheduled, elective, or repeat cesareans that could have been avoided?

“While cesarean births are life-saving in high-risk cases,” says Dr. Sonu Taxak, leading IVF specialist and director at Yellow IVF, “we are increasingly seeing a shift where convenience and scheduling preferences influence the decision.” That shift is not just anecdotal. Private hospitals in urban India often report C-section rates well above the national average, in some cases nearing 70%. Studies show that wealthier, urban populations (particularly in metros like Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai) are more likely to opt for surgical deliveries, even in low-risk pregnancies.

“Affluence and literacy rates are surprising factors associated with increased CS rates, probably due to a preference for painless deliveries,” adds Dr. Sharona.

The question then becomes: how do we balance life-saving interventions with respect for the natural birthing process?

What Babies Miss in Cesarean Births

Beyond surgical risks and maternal recovery lies a lesser-discussed consequence of C-sections: its impact on a newborn's immune system. During vaginal birth, a baby passes through the birth canal and is exposed to the mother’s microbiota (beneficial bacteria that begin colonizing the infant’s gut and skin). This microbial exposure is critical in shaping the newborn’s immune system, metabolic function, and even long-term resistance to allergies, asthma, and autoimmune diseases.

The number of scheduled, elective, or repeat cesareans is growing (Getty Images)

In C-section deliveries, this natural microbial transfer is bypassed. Emerging studies have shown that babies born via cesarean may have a slightly altered pattern of immune system development. Without exposure to the mother’s vaginal and intestinal flora, their initial gut microbiome is more likely to resemble that of the surrounding hospital environment and the skin, which may not offer the same level of immune priming.

Researchers believe that this difference (while not catastrophic) could play a role in rising rates of childhood conditions like eczema, Type 1 diabetes, obesity, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

To address this, some hospitals abroad have begun experimenting with “vaginal seeding” (swabbing C-section newborns with their mother’s vaginal fluids) to help transfer beneficial microbes. This practice is still under research and debate in India.

The Role of Lifestyle, IVF and Age

One key element influencing this rise is maternal age. Across India, more women are choosing to have children later in life due to careers, education, or delayed marriage. With increasing maternal age come increased risks (hypertension, gestational diabetes, and foetal complications) all of which may necessitate a C-section. Add to that the rise in IVF and other fertility treatments, and we have what are medically termed “precious pregnancies:” highly monitored, emotionally charged, and more likely to be delivered surgically.

Even lifestyle diseases are shaping delivery decisions. “Obesity, poor nutrition, and sedentary habits have made pregnancies more complicated than they used to be,” Dr. Sharona says. That’s where nutrition steps into the spotlight.

Eat Right for a Natural Birth

Celebrity dietician and wellness coach Dr. Simrat Kathuria told ETV Bharat about the role that maternal nutrition plays in the rise of C-sections. “Poor nutrition can lead to either excess weight gain or the development of diseases like gestational diabetes, which are associated with higher chances of surgical delivery.” Adds clinical dietician Dr. Ridhima Khamesra, "Weak uterine muscles, often due to magnesium and vitamin D deficiencies, can stall labour, increasing the odds of requiring a C-section. Studies show moms with low Omega-3 levels face higher risks of preterm births and emergency surgeries. Even gut health matters. Poor microbiome balance (from processed foods) may trigger inflammation, complicating deliveries."

Kathuria advocates for a nutrient-rich diet (high in protein, healthy fats, iron, and folic acid) as a foundational pillar for healthy, full-term pregnancies that may lower the risk of complications during labour. “I always stress the importance of hydrating and maintaining gut health for fewer complications,” she says.

Her go-to Indian superfoods are ragi, ghee, nuts and leafy vegetables. “These are accessible, traditional, and incredibly beneficial for both mother and baby,” she adds. Postpartum nutrition is just as vital, she says. “Protein-rich foods, probiotics, and anti-inflammatory agents aid recovery, especially after C-sections. We need to think of maternal care holistically.”

Are Doctors Pushing for C-Sections?

It’s a question that continues to spark debate and scrutiny. While many doctors are committed to evidence-based, patient-first care, India’s overburdened healthcare system (especially in private practice) can sometimes lead to quicker interventions. Normal deliveries are time-consuming, unpredictable, and labour-intensive for both mother and care team. C-sections offer control, timing, and revenue.

But experts warn that overuse can have unintended consequences. Cesareans are major surgeries. They carry risks of infection, longer recovery periods, and complications in future pregnancies. Babies born via C-section may also face hidden health disadvantages, starting from the moment they enter the world.

“A previous Cesarean section is a common indication for repeat LSCS (Lower Segment Cesarean Section),” Dr. Sharona notes, “which is preventable and can be reduced by individualized antenatal counselling.”

Informed Choice

So where does that leave India’s expecting mothers—and the country’s healthcare system?

According to Dr. Taxak, the solution lies in “educating expectant mothers on safe delivery options and empowering them with informed choices. We must ensure that C-sections are performed only when truly needed.”

She believes antenatal classes, counselling sessions, and even public service messaging can help reframe the narrative around birth. “There’s no shame in a C-section but it shouldn’t be the default option for low-risk pregnancies.” Dr. Sharona agrees: “Instituting proper monitoring mechanisms to assess the need for C-sections, especially when performed electively, may help reduce the prevalence.”

Additionally, a focus on improving maternal nutrition, expanding access to midwifery, and training birth attendants in evidence-based practices can build a more robust, equitable birthing ecosystem.

World Health Day 2025’s campaign, “Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures,” says that maternal and newborn health isn’t just about surviving childbirth... it’s about thriving after it. For India, this means not just marveling at the medical technology that makes safe births possible, but also interrogating the systems, social norms, and personal choices that push us toward surgical deliveries more than necessary.

