World Health Day 2025: Important Health Tests You Shouldn’t Skip After 25

We often think that health problems come with warning signs. But many serious illnesses creep up silently, with no pain or symptoms in the beginning. And by the time we realize something’s wrong, it might be too late for simple treatment. That’s why regular health screenings and early diagnosis are so important.
Every year on April 7, we celebrate World Health Day. With lifestyle diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure, heart issues, and even cancer becoming more common, the day's message feels even more urgent: don’t wait for symptoms—get checked early.
Common Chronic Illnesses Are On the Rise
“Most chronic illnesses don’t start with major symptoms,” says Dr. Tanish Mandal, Consultant Pathologist and Zonal Technical Chief at Apollo Diagnostics in Delhi. “Take high blood pressure or diabetes — people often don’t know they have it until complications set in. Regular tests can catch these conditions early, and we can start treatment before the damage begins.”
Early diagnosis helps us manage diseases better and avoid hospitalizations, organ damage, or long-term medication. It’s a simple way to stay ahead of health problems. Thanks to sedentary jobs, processed food, high stress, and family history, non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, and cancer are rising fast in India. And it’s not just older people, younger adults are being diagnosed, too.
What’s even more worrying is that many people don’t know they have a health issue until it becomes serious. This silent suffering can be avoided with timely health check-ups.
What Tests Should You Be Doing?
Here’s a simple guide to the tests you should consider, especially if you’re over 25 or have a family history of any chronic conditions:
Blood Pressure and Lipid Profile: These two tests help identify heart disease risk early. Check blood pressure at least once a week, even at home. Lipid profiles measure cholesterol and help predict blockages.
Blood Sugar Test: This test checks if you have diabetes or prediabetes. “Don’t wait until symptoms like fatigue or blurry vision show up,” says Dr. Mandal. Visit a nearby diagnostic lab for accurate fasting and post-meal blood sugar tests.
Pap smear: Detects cervical cancer in women.
Mammogram: Checks for early signs of breast cancer. Both tests can catch cancer in its earliest and most treatable stages.
Calcium and Vitamin D Tests: These are important, especially for women and older adults, to detect osteoporosis risk. Weak bones can lead to frequent fractures, falls, and mobility issues.
Liver and Kidney Function Tests: These tests show how well your organs are working. “Kidney and liver damage often go unnoticed until they reach a critical stage,” Dr. Mandal says. Annual testing is recommended after age 25. If you already have health issues, test every 6 months.
Anaemia Test (CBC + Hemoglobin): Anaemia, especially in Indian women, is shockingly common. A simple blood test can reveal if you have low iron levels. “Symptoms like constant tiredness or pale skin might be signs of anemia,” says Dr. Mandal.
Think of health check-ups as servicing your body, just like you service your car or bike. Regular tests can:
- Catch diseases early
- Save money on future treatments
- Improve quality of life
What You Can Do Today
- Book your health screening if you haven’t done it this year
- If you're over 25, make it a yearly ritual
- Encourage your parents, siblings, and friends to do the same
- Make small but consistent lifestyle changes
“Preventive healthcare has become a necessity rather than a luxury,” says Dr. Mandal. “Screenings help people take control of their health and make informed choices. Early diagnosis gives us the best chance to manage disease and live a longer, healthier life.” So this World Health Day, give yourself the best gift: Get tested, stay informed, and make your health a priority.
