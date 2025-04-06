ETV Bharat / health

World Health Day 2025: Important Health Tests You Shouldn’t Skip After 25

We often think that health problems come with warning signs. But many serious illnesses creep up silently, with no pain or symptoms in the beginning. And by the time we realize something’s wrong, it might be too late for simple treatment. That’s why regular health screenings and early diagnosis are so important.

Every year on April 7, we celebrate World Health Day. With lifestyle diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure, heart issues, and even cancer becoming more common, the day's message feels even more urgent: don’t wait for symptoms—get checked early.

Common Chronic Illnesses Are On the Rise

“Most chronic illnesses don’t start with major symptoms,” says Dr. Tanish Mandal, Consultant Pathologist and Zonal Technical Chief at Apollo Diagnostics in Delhi. “Take high blood pressure or diabetes — people often don’t know they have it until complications set in. Regular tests can catch these conditions early, and we can start treatment before the damage begins.”

Early diagnosis helps us manage diseases better and avoid hospitalizations, organ damage, or long-term medication. It’s a simple way to stay ahead of health problems. Thanks to sedentary jobs, processed food, high stress, and family history, non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, and cancer are rising fast in India. And it’s not just older people, younger adults are being diagnosed, too.

What’s even more worrying is that many people don’t know they have a health issue until it becomes serious. This silent suffering can be avoided with timely health check-ups.

What Tests Should You Be Doing?

Here’s a simple guide to the tests you should consider, especially if you’re over 25 or have a family history of any chronic conditions:

Blood Pressure and Lipid Profile: These two tests help identify heart disease risk early. Check blood pressure at least once a week, even at home. Lipid profiles measure cholesterol and help predict blockages.