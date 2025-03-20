ETV Bharat / health

World Head Injury Awareness Day 2025: What To Do When There Is A Sudden Blow To The Head

We talk about heart disease, cancer, and mental health, but we rarely discuss what happens when the most vital organ in our body (our brain) is suddenly and violently disrupted. Traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) are among the leading causes of disability and death worldwide. And yet, they often go unnoticed until it's too late.

World Head Injury Awareness Day

Each year, March 20 marks World Head Injury Awareness Day, an observance that sounds clinical but carries the weight of a silent epidemic. The purpose of World Head Injury Awareness Day is to show that many head injuries are preventable. Consider this:

Helmets save lives. Whether on a motorcycle, bicycle, or construction site, wearing a helmet significantly reduces the risk of fatal brain injuries. A study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that helmet use decreases the risk of severe brain injury by nearly 69% in motorcycle accidents. Falls are a leading cause of TBIs. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 37% of all brain injuries result from simple falls, particularly among children and the elderly. Something as simple as securing rugs, installing handrails, and ensuring proper lighting can drastically reduce these risks. Sports-related injuries are often overlooked. Football, boxing, and even soccer expose athletes to repeated head trauma. Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) is a condition found in many former athletes. It is linked to repeated concussions and can lead to depression, memory loss, and even early-onset dementia.

A head injury can be as simple as a minor bump on the scalp or as severe as internal bleeding within the brain. In the broadest sense, it refers to any damage to the scalp, skull, or brain, with varying degrees of severity. There are concussions, which can leave a person dazed and disoriented. Then there are skull fractures, which can lead to swelling and permanent damage. And in the worst cases, traumatic brain injuries that can alter someone’s life forever.

A head injury can happen anytime, whether it’s a fall, a sports accident, or a car crash. While some head injuries are mild, others can be life-threatening if not handled correctly. Knowing what to do (and what not to do) can make the difference in ensuring a safe recovery.

Step-by-Step First Aid for Head Injuries

1. Check for Danger

Before rushing to help, ensure that the area is safe. If the injury occurred in a traffic accident, for example, move the person only if they are in immediate danger, such as lying in the middle of the road.

2. Assess the Person’s Condition

Is the person conscious? If they are awake and responsive, ask basic questions like their name and where they are. Confusion, slurred speech, or memory loss could indicate a concussion. Are they breathing? If the person is unconscious and not breathing, start CPR immediately. Is there bleeding? If there is an open wound, use a clean cloth to apply gentle pressure to stop the bleeding.

3. Keep the Person Still

Avoid moving the injured person unless absolutely necessary. Head injuries can be linked to spinal damage, so unnecessary movement could worsen the injury.