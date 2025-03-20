World Head Injury Awareness Day 2025: What To Do When There Is A Sudden Blow To The Head

We talk about heart disease, cancer, and mental health, but we rarely discuss what happens when the most vital organ in our body (our brain) is suddenly and violently disrupted. Traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) are among the leading causes of disability and death worldwide. And yet, they often go unnoticed until it's too late.
World Head Injury Awareness Day
Each year, March 20 marks World Head Injury Awareness Day, an observance that sounds clinical but carries the weight of a silent epidemic. The purpose of World Head Injury Awareness Day is to show that many head injuries are preventable. Consider this:
- Helmets save lives. Whether on a motorcycle, bicycle, or construction site, wearing a helmet significantly reduces the risk of fatal brain injuries. A study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that helmet use decreases the risk of severe brain injury by nearly 69% in motorcycle accidents.
- Falls are a leading cause of TBIs. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 37% of all brain injuries result from simple falls, particularly among children and the elderly. Something as simple as securing rugs, installing handrails, and ensuring proper lighting can drastically reduce these risks.
- Sports-related injuries are often overlooked. Football, boxing, and even soccer expose athletes to repeated head trauma. Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) is a condition found in many former athletes. It is linked to repeated concussions and can lead to depression, memory loss, and even early-onset dementia.
A head injury can be as simple as a minor bump on the scalp or as severe as internal bleeding within the brain. In the broadest sense, it refers to any damage to the scalp, skull, or brain, with varying degrees of severity. There are concussions, which can leave a person dazed and disoriented. Then there are skull fractures, which can lead to swelling and permanent damage. And in the worst cases, traumatic brain injuries that can alter someone’s life forever.
A head injury can happen anytime, whether it’s a fall, a sports accident, or a car crash. While some head injuries are mild, others can be life-threatening if not handled correctly. Knowing what to do (and what not to do) can make the difference in ensuring a safe recovery.
Step-by-Step First Aid for Head Injuries
1. Check for Danger
Before rushing to help, ensure that the area is safe. If the injury occurred in a traffic accident, for example, move the person only if they are in immediate danger, such as lying in the middle of the road.
2. Assess the Person’s Condition
Is the person conscious? If they are awake and responsive, ask basic questions like their name and where they are. Confusion, slurred speech, or memory loss could indicate a concussion. Are they breathing? If the person is unconscious and not breathing, start CPR immediately. Is there bleeding? If there is an open wound, use a clean cloth to apply gentle pressure to stop the bleeding.
3. Keep the Person Still
Avoid moving the injured person unless absolutely necessary. Head injuries can be linked to spinal damage, so unnecessary movement could worsen the injury.
4. Apply Cold Therapy
If there is a bump or swelling, apply a cold pack or a cloth-wrapped ice pack to the area for about 15 minutes to reduce swelling. Never apply ice directly to the skin.
5. Watch for Warning Signs
Some head injuries seem mild at first but worsen over time. Seek immediate medical attention if the person:
- Loses consciousness, even for a few seconds
- Has repeated vomiting or nausea
- Experiences a severe headache that gets worse
- Shows weakness, numbness, or difficulty moving limbs
- Has seizures or convulsions
- Develops fluid or blood leakage from the nose or ears
- Has pupils of different sizes
6. Call for Medical Help If Needed
Even if the injury seems minor, it is best to consult a doctor if the person is confused, excessively drowsy, or behaving abnormally. For serious injuries, call emergency services immediately.
WHAT NOT TO DO AFTER A HEAD INJURY
Do not let the person drive themselves to a hospital. Head injuries can cause dizziness and delayed reactions.
Do not ignore symptoms just because there is no visible wound. Internal brain injuries can occur without external signs.
Do not give the person food, drink, or medication. Avoid giving painkillers like ibuprofen or aspirin, as they can increase the risk of bleeding in the brain.
Do not shake an unconscious person. If someone is unresponsive, call for help and check their breathing instead.
Do not believe the myth that “you should never let someone with a concussion sleep.” While close monitoring is important, rest is crucial for concussion recovery. However, a person who is excessively drowsy or difficult to wake up should be taken to a hospital.
When to Seek Immediate Medical Attention:
- Loss of consciousness, even briefly
- Worsening headaches or confusion
- Vomiting multiple times
- Seizures or convulsions
- Weakness or numbness in limbs
- Persistent dizziness or balance problems
A head injury may seem minor, but the effects can be serious if not handled properly. When in doubt, always seek medical advice. It is better to be safe than sorry.
Read more: