ETV Bharat / health

You're Putting Yourself At Risk of Infectious Diseases If You're Not Using Proper Handwashing Techniques | World Hand Hygiene Day 2025

In the 19th century, Hungarian doctor Ignaz Semmelweis was ridiculed for suggesting considered common sense today: that doctors should wash their hands. The year was 1847, and his discovery that hand hygiene could prevent fatal infections in new mothers was not just ignored, it was mocked. Two centuries later, Semmelweis is vindicated and yet the world still struggles to turn his truth into a habit.

World Hand Hygiene Day

May 5th is World Hand Hygiene Day, a date now backed by the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare that the smallest actions (like washing your hands) can have the largest ripple effects. And yet, despite modern awareness campaigns, antimicrobial resistance, and the devastating global toll of COVID-19, hand hygiene remains one of the most overlooked tools in our health arsenal.

So the question is not just how we wash our hands. It’s why we forget to do it at all.

The Biology of a Touch

Every day, the average person touches their face 16 to 23 times an hour. Each of those touches is a potential highway for pathogens to enter our system. Our fingers carry bacteria from doorknobs, currency notes, mobile phones, and public railings to our eyes, nose, and mouth. This results in a microscopic but dangerous transfer of viruses like the flu, norovirus, or worse salmonella and hepatitis A. Research shows that proper hand hygiene can reduce respiratory infections by up to 21% and gastrointestinal infections by over 30%.

Apply enough soap to cover all hand surfaces. (Getty Images)

In crowded settings like hospitals, this small act becomes a critical matter of life and death. WHO statistics reveal that compliance with hand hygiene best practices is only around 9% during care of critically ill patients in low-income countries, and yet they are the first line of defence against healthcare-associated infections (HAIs).

Says Dr Atique Ahemad, Consultant Paediatrician and Neonatologist, Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, “The main cause of diarrhoeal and respiratory diseases globally among children is improper and insufficient hand washing practices, making it not only the leading cause of infectious disease burden globally but also being responsible for half of all child deaths per year. Hand washing has been shown to reduce diarrhoea morbidity and life-threatening diarrhoea by 42% to 48% and the prevalence of upper respiratory infections by 24%.”

Why We Skip It

The science is clear, but why do people still neglect hand hygiene? Says Dr Ahemad, “It's a combination of invisibility and immediacy. Germs are invisible; their effects aren’t instant. Unlike a fire you can see or a pain you immediately feel, dirty hands don’t present a threat that triggers an instinctive response.”

Further, we often view handwashing as a chore rather than a preventive intervention. Even the use of gloves—highlighted in the 2025 WHO campaign theme, “It might be gloves, it’s always hand hygiene”—creates a false sense of protection. Gloves don’t eliminate contamination. In fact, they can exacerbate it if hands aren’t washed before and after use.