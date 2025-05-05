You're Putting Yourself At Risk of Infectious Diseases If You're Not Using Proper Handwashing Techniques | World Hand Hygiene Day 2025

In the 19th century, Hungarian doctor Ignaz Semmelweis was ridiculed for suggesting considered common sense today: that doctors should wash their hands. The year was 1847, and his discovery that hand hygiene could prevent fatal infections in new mothers was not just ignored, it was mocked. Two centuries later, Semmelweis is vindicated and yet the world still struggles to turn his truth into a habit.
World Hand Hygiene Day
May 5th is World Hand Hygiene Day, a date now backed by the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare that the smallest actions (like washing your hands) can have the largest ripple effects. And yet, despite modern awareness campaigns, antimicrobial resistance, and the devastating global toll of COVID-19, hand hygiene remains one of the most overlooked tools in our health arsenal.
So the question is not just how we wash our hands. It’s why we forget to do it at all.
The Biology of a Touch
Every day, the average person touches their face 16 to 23 times an hour. Each of those touches is a potential highway for pathogens to enter our system. Our fingers carry bacteria from doorknobs, currency notes, mobile phones, and public railings to our eyes, nose, and mouth. This results in a microscopic but dangerous transfer of viruses like the flu, norovirus, or worse salmonella and hepatitis A. Research shows that proper hand hygiene can reduce respiratory infections by up to 21% and gastrointestinal infections by over 30%.
In crowded settings like hospitals, this small act becomes a critical matter of life and death. WHO statistics reveal that compliance with hand hygiene best practices is only around 9% during care of critically ill patients in low-income countries, and yet they are the first line of defence against healthcare-associated infections (HAIs).
Says Dr Atique Ahemad, Consultant Paediatrician and Neonatologist, Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, “The main cause of diarrhoeal and respiratory diseases globally among children is improper and insufficient hand washing practices, making it not only the leading cause of infectious disease burden globally but also being responsible for half of all child deaths per year. Hand washing has been shown to reduce diarrhoea morbidity and life-threatening diarrhoea by 42% to 48% and the prevalence of upper respiratory infections by 24%.”
Why We Skip It
The science is clear, but why do people still neglect hand hygiene? Says Dr Ahemad, “It's a combination of invisibility and immediacy. Germs are invisible; their effects aren’t instant. Unlike a fire you can see or a pain you immediately feel, dirty hands don’t present a threat that triggers an instinctive response.”
Further, we often view handwashing as a chore rather than a preventive intervention. Even the use of gloves—highlighted in the 2025 WHO campaign theme, “It might be gloves, it’s always hand hygiene”—creates a false sense of protection. Gloves don’t eliminate contamination. In fact, they can exacerbate it if hands aren’t washed before and after use.
The Cost of Forgetting to Wash
According to WHO data, 30,000 women and 400,000 babies die each year from infections like puerperal sepsis, largely due to poor sanitation and handwashing practices during childbirth. These are preventable deaths. In India, where healthcare systems are already burdened, the financial cost of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) is staggering. Hospitals spend crores treating infections that could have been prevented with soap and water.
The most haunting part is the everyday suffering: pink eye outbreaks in schools, food poisoning from street vendors, stomach flu sweeping through offices. These, too, begin with dirty hands. Says Dr Urvi Maheshwari, Internal Medicine Expert, Zynova Shalby Hospital in Mumbai, “Proper hand washing after bathroom use is essential at home, in schools, and workplaces. Moreover, ensure to wash hands even before eating or preparing food, after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose, after touching garbage or contaminated surfaces, before and after treating wounds or caring for someone ill, before and after changing the baby’s diapers, after cleaning your home, touching the pets or any objects. Schools should also teach the proper hand-washing technique to children to prevent infections.”
Says Dr Chhya Vaja, Internal Medicine Expert, Apollo Spectra, Mumbai, “The hands come into contact with dirt, dust, bacteria, and viruses throughout the day. When you touch or rub your eyes without washing your hands, these harmful particles inadvertently enter the eyes. This can cause redness, irritation, itching, and even conjunctivitis (pink eye). For those who wear contact lenses, maintaining hand hygiene is the need of the hour. Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water before inserting or removing lenses.”
Diseases Spread by Poor Hand Hygiene
Dr Ahemad lists out what unclean hands can usher into our lives:
- Respiratory infections: Common cold, influenza, pneumonia
- Gastrointestinal infections: Norovirus, salmonella, hepatitis A
- Skin and eye infections: MRSA, conjunctivitis, fungal skin diseases
- Severe infections: Sepsis, wound infections, and drug-resistant bacteria
10-Step Method to Wash Your Hands
WHO’s hand hygiene protocol is more than a rinse-and-go. Here’s the breakdown:
- Wet hands with water.
- Apply enough soap to cover all hand surfaces.
- Rub hands palm to palm.
- Right palm over left dorsum with interlaced fingers and vice versa.
- Palm to palm with fingers interlaced.
- Backs of fingers to opposing palms with fingers interlocked.
- Rotational rubbing of left thumb clasped in right palm and vice versa.
- Rotational rubbing, backward and forward, with clasped fingers of right hand in left palm and vice versa.
- Rinse hands thoroughly with water.
- Dry thoroughly with a single-use towel.
It takes 20 to 30 seconds, but it might prevent a hospital visit, or even save a life.
In 2025, WHO has also expanded the scope: It’s not just about how you wash your hands, but how often you use gloves unnecessarily. Gloves (made of latex or plastic) contribute significantly to medical waste and climate degradation. They should be used judiciously not as replacements for hygiene, but as complements to it.
