World Haemophilia Day 2025: Experts For Inclusive Treatment As Blood Disorders Know No Gender

New Delhi: Every year, April 17 marks World Haemophilia Day, a global effort led by the World Federation of Haemophilia (WFH) to raise awareness of the disease and other inherited bleeding disorders. This day also commemorates the birth anniversary of Frank Schnabel, the founder of WFH, who dedicated his life to advocating for people with bleeding disorders.

World Haemophilia Day has become a global awareness day and a powerful movement using the collective action of patients, healthcare professionals, caregivers and advocates to provide better access to care.

What is Haemophilia and Why is Awareness so Important?

Haemophilia is a genetic bleeding disorder where the blood doesn't clot properly due to a deficiency in certain clotting factors. This can lead to prolonged bleeding after injuries, easy bruising, and an increased risk of bleeding in joints and the brain. The global statistic stands at approximately 1:5,000 to 1:10,000. In India, where awareness and access to treatment are limited, additional efforts need to be undertaken to promote awareness about the condition.

Dr Tarun Kumar, associate director of Medanta Medicity, said, "Haemophilia is a genetic blood disorder whereby the blood clots less efficiently than normal and predisposes one to severe bleeding. There are low chances for a haemophile to survive till adulthood. Haemophilia, in other words, is the engine oil for the body. Without correct clotting, the body's system cannot function smoothly. Blood is an important national commodity, and we must save it and provide fair access to all. To mark World Haemophilia Day, remember you are not alone in this fight. Keep reaching out, keep safe and light it red for support."

Care Barriers and Systemic Change

Despite the medical advancements, one of the main challenges remains access to care, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. "There is a lack of diagnostic facilities, the treatment is expensive, and people do not know much about it. Lack of infrastructure, coupled with a dearth of trained health personnel and stigma, makes it more challenging. Hence, many patients keep suffering without care, even worse, without diagnosis," Dr Naresh Gupta, a paediatrician, said.

"People believe that these patients bleed out of minor cuts, but that is far from the truth. The real danger lies in internal bleeding into joints and muscles, which can lead to permanent damage or be life-threatening if left untreated. World Haemophilia Day remains a platform to bridge systemic gaps and advocate for tangible change. Policymakers must allocate funds toward strengthening the healthcare infrastructure, subsidising treatments and instituting awareness campaigns. Medical professionals need to be aware of the latest treatment therapies, while society at large must engender stigma-free and supportive environments," he added, highlighting that blood donation is very crucial because it can save haemophiliacs and many others requiring transfusions.