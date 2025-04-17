World Haemophilia Day 2025: Experts For Inclusive Treatment As Blood Disorders Know No Gender

New Delhi: Every year, April 17 marks World Haemophilia Day, a global effort led by the World Federation of Haemophilia (WFH) to raise awareness of the disease and other inherited bleeding disorders. This day also commemorates the birth anniversary of Frank Schnabel, the founder of WFH, who dedicated his life to advocating for people with bleeding disorders.
World Haemophilia Day has become a global awareness day and a powerful movement using the collective action of patients, healthcare professionals, caregivers and advocates to provide better access to care.
What is Haemophilia and Why is Awareness so Important?
Haemophilia is a genetic bleeding disorder where the blood doesn't clot properly due to a deficiency in certain clotting factors. This can lead to prolonged bleeding after injuries, easy bruising, and an increased risk of bleeding in joints and the brain. The global statistic stands at approximately 1:5,000 to 1:10,000. In India, where awareness and access to treatment are limited, additional efforts need to be undertaken to promote awareness about the condition.
Dr Tarun Kumar, associate director of Medanta Medicity, said, "Haemophilia is a genetic blood disorder whereby the blood clots less efficiently than normal and predisposes one to severe bleeding. There are low chances for a haemophile to survive till adulthood. Haemophilia, in other words, is the engine oil for the body. Without correct clotting, the body's system cannot function smoothly. Blood is an important national commodity, and we must save it and provide fair access to all. To mark World Haemophilia Day, remember you are not alone in this fight. Keep reaching out, keep safe and light it red for support."
Care Barriers and Systemic Change
Despite the medical advancements, one of the main challenges remains access to care, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. "There is a lack of diagnostic facilities, the treatment is expensive, and people do not know much about it. Lack of infrastructure, coupled with a dearth of trained health personnel and stigma, makes it more challenging. Hence, many patients keep suffering without care, even worse, without diagnosis," Dr Naresh Gupta, a paediatrician, said.
"People believe that these patients bleed out of minor cuts, but that is far from the truth. The real danger lies in internal bleeding into joints and muscles, which can lead to permanent damage or be life-threatening if left untreated. World Haemophilia Day remains a platform to bridge systemic gaps and advocate for tangible change. Policymakers must allocate funds toward strengthening the healthcare infrastructure, subsidising treatments and instituting awareness campaigns. Medical professionals need to be aware of the latest treatment therapies, while society at large must engender stigma-free and supportive environments," he added, highlighting that blood donation is very crucial because it can save haemophiliacs and many others requiring transfusions.
Myth-busting: Haemophilia Affects All
One of the most persistent myths surrounding haemophilia is that only men are affected. While it is a condition more often evaluated in males due to its X-linked inheritance pattern, women may show symptoms and, in rare cases, be able to live with haemophilia. "FPing a woman is merely a carrier who does not experience any symptoms. Women and girls can also have haemophilia, and this year, the focus is on those who need it. The needs of all affected must be recognised and met, in particular those who have largely been ignored. Equitable access to diagnosis, care, and support must be ensured", Dr Akshay Dongardive, a public health expert and national vice-president of FAIMA, told ETV Bharat.
His message is in line with the World Haemophilia Day 2025 theme: Equity in Access: Empowering All Bleeding Disorder Communities, which underlines the pressing need to eradicate barriers to care, empowering individuals of every background, be it gender or geography, to access treatment and support.
Shifting the Narrative: Women, Support, and Community Strength
Historically dubbed "royal disease" due to its presence in European royal families, haemophilia has long been framed as a male-centred condition. This narrative has marginalised the experiences of women with bleeding symptoms. As awareness grows, so does the understanding that women deserve equal attention, diagnosis and treatment.
This year's campaign also emphasises the need for emotional and social support. Living with a chronic condition like haemophilia can be isolating, particularly for children and families managing the stress of frequent medical visits or emergency care. Community networks, counselling, and peer support groups are crucial in helping patients and caregivers feel seen, supported and empowered.
There are over four lakh haemophilic people worldwide — many undiagnosed, untreated or living in the shadows due to a lack of information and access. World Haemophilia Day serves as both a day of reflection and a call to action. It reminds us that every voice matters, every life counts, and every effort brings us a step closer to a future where no one is left behind.
