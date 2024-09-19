World Gynecologic Oncology Day Raises Awareness About Gynecological Cancers

New Delhi: To raise awareness about gynaecological cancers, World Gynecologic Oncology Day is celebrated on September 20 every year. The day raises awareness about different forms of gynaecological cancers including ovarian, uterine (endometrial), cervical cancer, vulvar cancer and vaginal cancers.

History & Significance

The European Society of Gynaecological Oncology (ESGO) and the European Network of Gynaecological Cancer Advocacy Groups started the global campaign in 2020. Patient advocacy groups, scientific societies, cancer patients and caregivers will join together in observance of World Gynecologic Oncology Day. Over 100 awareness activities will be organised around the world with a shared goal of combating the stigma surrounding women's cancers.

By sharing evidence, facts and real examples at World Gynecologic Oncology Day events and online, participants will work to identify and erase the stigmas around gynaecological cancers. In addition to combating stigma, World Gynecologic Oncology Day events improve awareness about gynaecological cancer symptoms, risks, care, cancer prevention and screening.

Gynecologic Cancer & Stigma

Each year, over one million women globally are diagnosed with gynecologic cancer, a set of cancers originating in the reproductive organs that include ovarian cancer, uterine/endometrial/womb cancer, cervical cancer, vaginal cancer, and vulvar cancer as well as rare cancer types. However, due to the tumour location and nature of the symptoms and treatments of these cancers, gynecologic cancer patients can run up against societal stigmas.

Stigma is something all cancer patients may face sooner or later, but it may be more frequently endured by gynecologic cancer patients, due to societal and cultural factors including misogyny or ageism or taboo about discussing reproductive organs.

The Theme For 2024 World Gynecologic Oncology Day

The theme for the 2024 World Gynecologic Oncology Day is to go against stigma. Cancer patients face many obstacles, from the moment of diagnosis, while undergoing treatment and when dealing with side effects or late effects of their cancer treatment. What makes the situation even harder to bear is when there are negative perceptions about cancer patients, particularly ones about gynecologic cancer.

Data On Gynecologic Cancer

With an estimated annual incidence of more than 3.6 million and mortality exceeding 1.3 million, these cancers account for nearly 40 per cent of all cancer incidence and for more than 30 per cent of all cancer mortality in women worldwide. Among those, approximately 44 per cent are represented by cervical cancer, 29 per cent by endometrial cancer, 23 per cent by ovarian cancer and less than 5 per cent by other gynaecological cancers, including vulvar and vaginal cancers.

According to European Society of Gynaecological Oncology data, in 2020, 420,000 women worldwide died from gynaecological cancers. Some gynaecological cancers can be prevented. Regular screening and examinations along with lifestyle choices can help reduce risk factors and even promote early diagnosis at a stage when treatment can be more effective, and a complete cure is possible.

Although cervical cancer is mostly preventable and can be cured if diagnosed early through screenings, seven out of 10 women avoid these examinations because of fear they might have the HPV virus.