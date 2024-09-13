ETV Bharat / health

World First Aid Day - Raising Awareness About Importance of First Aid

New Delhi: World First Aid Day is observed annually on the second Saturday of September. It aims to raise awareness about the importance of first aid and to encourage people to learn first aid skills. The day is often marked by various activities and events organised by organisations like the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, which emphasise the significance of being prepared to respond to emergencies and offer immediate assistance in critical situations.

Significance of World First Aid Day

World First Aid Day highlights the critical role that first aid plays in saving lives and improving health outcomes during emergencies. It educates the public about the importance of first aid skills and their impact on safety and emergency response. The day promotes the widespread adoption of first aid training, equipping people with the knowledge and skills to act confidently in emergencies.

Effective first aid can significantly reduce the severity of injuries and prevent fatalities in emergencies. It empowers individuals and communities to take proactive steps in managing emergencies and providing timely assistance before professional help arrives.

By fostering a culture of preparedness and response, World First Aid Day helps build more resilient communities capable of handling crises effectively.

History of World First Aid Day

World First Aid Day was established by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to raise awareness about the importance of first aid skills. The observance began in 2000, with the aim of promoting first aid education globally and highlighting the crucial role first aid plays in saving lives.

The day is held annually on the second Saturday of September. Its purpose is to remind individuals and communities of the value of knowing how to respond effectively in emergencies and to encourage widespread first-aid training. The initiative supports the broader goals of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in improving health and safety worldwide.

Importance of First Aid