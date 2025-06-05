Everyday Habits That Are Drying Out Our Future | World Environment Day 2025

By all accounts, water is the most abundant resource on the planet. However, you could be living three feet from a river and still struggle with water shortage if that river is contaminated, dry, or piped elsewhere to someone else who forgot to turn off their tap while brushing. Says Gurmit Singh Arora, the National President of the Indian Plumbing Association (IPA), “Water scarcity is no longer a distant threat. It’s here, and we’re part of the problem even if we don’t know it.” He shares statistics on the seemingly innocent acts that gulp down water without fanfare:

Brushing your teeth with the tap on? That’s 6 liters per minute. Two minutes twice a day equals 24 liters. Multiply that by a billion people, and suddenly you’ve got a small lake swirling down the drain before breakfast.

Dripping taps and ancient, wheezing pipework can waste over 13,000 liters a year, per home. That’s roughly the amount of water needed to grow 32 kg of rice—or a small rice festival. Then there are the “convenience crimes,” as we like to call them: Washing half a load in the dishwasher, watering the garden and using drinking water to hose down your car when a simple bucket and sponge would do just fine.

Do not use drinking water for your daily car wash (Getty Images)

According to Hrishit Panthry, co-founder of the Envirocare Foundation, “Washing your car with a hose can waste over 100 liters per wash. Using a bucket instead can save gallons.” It’s not rocket science.

Hidden Hydrants in Our Lifestyle

Here’s a stat that may wrinkle your forehead: producing a single cotton shirt takes 2,700 liters of water. That’s more water than you’ll drink in two years. Yet, our shopping habits continue unchecked. We wash our hands with abandon, toss water down the sink as though it’s infinite, and ignore our RO purifier leaking. Arora notes, “Saving water is about changing the way we think. A modern plumbing system with dual flush toilets, sensor taps, and low-flow fittings isn’t a luxury anymore. It’s a civic responsibility.”

Switch off the tap when you're doing the dishes (Getty Images)

5 Habits That Are Draining the Planet

Running Taps While Dishwashing: This can waste up to 25 liters per session. Use a filled basin or a dishwasher with an eco-mode instead. It’s not medieval. It’s smart. Daily Hose Car Washes: Buckets are humble, yes, but effective. Better yet, find a local eco-friendly car wash that recycles water. Flushing with Old Toilets: Some models use up to 15 liters per flush. Dual flush toilets or flush reducers can halve that. Watering Gardens with Potable Water: Ever heard of greywater? It’s like giving your plants a second chance at hydration with yesterday’s bathwater. Letting Appliances Run Aimlessly: RO filters and washing machines aren’t self-aware (yet). Shut them off when not in use. It’s a small effort with a big impact.

Water Literacy is a Modern Superpower

Mindfulness, Panthry insists, should not be reserved for yoga sessions or silent retreats. “Being mindful of water is being mindful of life. You don’t need to be an environmentalist to make a difference. You just need to notice.” Being “Water Woke” starts with noticing that a dripping tap is not a soothing white noise generator. It’s a problem.

Turn off that running faucet now! (Getty Images)

India has made strides. Rainwater harvesting is now mandatory in many cities. There are campaigns promoting sensor taps, low-flow plumbing, and reusing greywater for non-drinking purposes. But behaviour matters just as much as policy. Governments can legislate, but they can’t turn off your bathroom tap for you. “If India can save just one drop per person per day,” Arora says, “we can save over a billion liters daily.”

In closing, you don’t have to be perfect. Shut the tap while soaping up your hands. Rethink that third shirt you don’t really need. Fix that faucet that’s been dripping since IPL season one. Next time you brush your teeth or run the dishwasher, ask yourself: “Is this worth 25 liters?”