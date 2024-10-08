ETV Bharat / health

World Dyslexia Day 2024 Helps People Suffering From Dyslexia

New Delhi: A global initiative, the World Dyslexia Awareness Day, seeks to shed light on Dyslexia, a learning difference that affects millions of individuals worldwide. Observed on October 8 every year, this day serves as a reminder of the importance of understanding and supporting those with Dyslexia, as well as advocating for inclusive educational practices.

What Is Dyslexia

Dyslexia is a common learning disorder that affects a person’s ability to read and write properly. Skills taken for granted such as reading and writing fluently, is an area of challenge for those who have Dyslexia. Persons with Dyslexia are often unable to read quickly and write without committing errors.

Persons with Dyslexia might struggle with reading, writing, vocabulary and tasks that require hand-eye coordination.

History & Significance

Initiated by the European Dyslexia Association (EDA), the World Dyslexia Day was first observed on October 8, 2013. It aims to promote dyslexia awareness and understanding worldwide.

World Dyslexia Day creates awareness about the inability to read quickly and write without committing errors and what can be done to manage such a disorder. This day aims to promote inclusivity, access to education and the implementation of effective strategies to support individuals with Dyslexia in their learning endeavours.