World Dyslexia Day 2024 Helps People Suffering From Dyslexia

New Delhi: A global initiative, the World Dyslexia Awareness Day, seeks to shed light on Dyslexia, a learning difference that affects millions of individuals worldwide. Observed on October 8 every year, this day serves as a reminder of the importance of understanding and supporting those with Dyslexia, as well as advocating for inclusive educational practices.
What Is Dyslexia
Dyslexia is a common learning disorder that affects a person’s ability to read and write properly. Skills taken for granted such as reading and writing fluently, is an area of challenge for those who have Dyslexia. Persons with Dyslexia are often unable to read quickly and write without committing errors.
Persons with Dyslexia might struggle with reading, writing, vocabulary and tasks that require hand-eye coordination.
History & Significance
Initiated by the European Dyslexia Association (EDA), the World Dyslexia Day was first observed on October 8, 2013. It aims to promote dyslexia awareness and understanding worldwide.
World Dyslexia Day creates awareness about the inability to read quickly and write without committing errors and what can be done to manage such a disorder. This day aims to promote inclusivity, access to education and the implementation of effective strategies to support individuals with Dyslexia in their learning endeavours.
It also helps to reduce the stigma and misconceptions surrounding Dyslexia. The World Dyslexia Awareness Day encourages early detection and intervention for Dyslexic individuals besides promoting inclusive education and support systems.
European Dyslexia Association
The European Dyslexia Association (EDA) also observes Dyslexia Awareness Week in the first week of October, starting on the first Monday of October. And this year it starts on October 7 and continues till October 13.
“EDA encourages all our members to make full use of Dyslexia Awareness Month, Week and Day, acknowledging these events, and celebrating them. By coordinating the timing of our Dyslexia awareness actions internationally, we amplify the message across Europe and worldwide,” the European Dyslexia Association said.
How to get involved with World Dyslexia Awareness Day 2024
Participating in World Dyslexia Awareness Day can make a significant difference in promoting understanding and support for individuals with Dyslexia. The European Dyslexia Association suggests people educate themselves about Dyslexia, its characteristics, and how it affects individuals.
“Use social media and other platforms to share facts, articles and personal stories related to Dyslexia to create awareness. Consider donating to or volunteering with organisations dedicated to Dyslexia awareness and support,” it said.