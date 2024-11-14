ETV Bharat / health

World Diabetes Day 2024: Preventing Vision Loss in Diabetics

It is World Diabetes Day today, so there's no better time to address a serious but often overlooked consequence of diabetes: vision loss. In India, diabetic eye conditions are alarmingly prevalent and often progress quietly until they become severe.

Diabetes is more than just elevated blood sugar levels. Its reach extends throughout the body, impacting organs, nerves, and especially, the eyes. A significant portion of the diabetic population in India remains unaware of the risks of vision impairment until symptoms appear, which can be too late.

Early Symptoms Of Diabetic Eye Problems

The early signs of diabetic eye conditions can be subtle, often mistaken for ordinary fatigue or temporary vision issues. Dr. Sunil Moreker, Ophthalmologist at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, points out: “Early symptoms may include blurry vision, watery eyes, difficulty seeing at night, or seeing floaters (tiny spots or lines in one's field of vision).”

Says Dr. Rahul Singh, Ophthalmology Department, NIIMS Medical College, “Early detection is crucial. Symptoms like slight blurriness or difficulty reading may initially go unnoticed, but regular screenings can catch them before they progress.”

How Often Should Diabetic Patients Check Their Eyes?

According to Dr. Moreker, it’s essential for individuals with diabetes to have regular eye check-ups, ideally every six months. This applies even to those who are not experiencing symptoms. Regular eye exams can reveal signs of retinal damage or other diabetes-related complications early, potentially preventing irreversible vision loss.

For newly diagnosed diabetic patients, Dr. Siddarth Sain, Senior Retina Specialist at Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals, advises annual dilated eye exams with an ophthalmologist. “This allows for a detailed retinal examination, helping in early detection and management of diabetic complications such as cataracts and glaucoma,” he says.

How Diabetes Affects the Eyes

Diabetes-induced high blood sugar levels damage the blood vessels in the retina, leading to conditions like diabetic retinopathy and diabetic macular edema. Dr. Sain explains that elevated blood sugar can damage retinal blood vessels, leading to leakages and swelling. In advanced cases, new, abnormal blood vessels grow on the retina, potentially leading to vision loss.