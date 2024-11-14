World Diabetes Day 2024: Preventing Vision Loss in Diabetics

It is World Diabetes Day today, so there's no better time to address a serious but often overlooked consequence of diabetes: vision loss. In India, diabetic eye conditions are alarmingly prevalent and often progress quietly until they become severe.
Diabetes is more than just elevated blood sugar levels. Its reach extends throughout the body, impacting organs, nerves, and especially, the eyes. A significant portion of the diabetic population in India remains unaware of the risks of vision impairment until symptoms appear, which can be too late.
Early Symptoms Of Diabetic Eye Problems
The early signs of diabetic eye conditions can be subtle, often mistaken for ordinary fatigue or temporary vision issues. Dr. Sunil Moreker, Ophthalmologist at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, points out: “Early symptoms may include blurry vision, watery eyes, difficulty seeing at night, or seeing floaters (tiny spots or lines in one's field of vision).”
Says Dr. Rahul Singh, Ophthalmology Department, NIIMS Medical College, “Early detection is crucial. Symptoms like slight blurriness or difficulty reading may initially go unnoticed, but regular screenings can catch them before they progress.”
How Often Should Diabetic Patients Check Their Eyes?
According to Dr. Moreker, it’s essential for individuals with diabetes to have regular eye check-ups, ideally every six months. This applies even to those who are not experiencing symptoms. Regular eye exams can reveal signs of retinal damage or other diabetes-related complications early, potentially preventing irreversible vision loss.
For newly diagnosed diabetic patients, Dr. Siddarth Sain, Senior Retina Specialist at Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals, advises annual dilated eye exams with an ophthalmologist. “This allows for a detailed retinal examination, helping in early detection and management of diabetic complications such as cataracts and glaucoma,” he says.
How Diabetes Affects the Eyes
Diabetes-induced high blood sugar levels damage the blood vessels in the retina, leading to conditions like diabetic retinopathy and diabetic macular edema. Dr. Sain explains that elevated blood sugar can damage retinal blood vessels, leading to leakages and swelling. In advanced cases, new, abnormal blood vessels grow on the retina, potentially leading to vision loss.
Says Dr. Tanvi Bhatt, Pulmonologist, Zynova Shalby Hospital in Mumbai, “Diabetic individuals with low immunity or poor dietary habits are especially susceptible to infections and conditions that can worsen eye health.”
The Role Of Nutrition In Diabetic Eye Health
Nutrition plays a vital role in managing diabetes and protecting eye health. Dr. Sain says, “Have a diet rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and omega-3 fatty acids. Foods like leafy greens, carrots, berries, and fish such as salmon are highly beneficial. Antioxidants in these foods help reduce oxidative stress, while omega-3 fatty acids support retinal health.” He suggests avoiding high-sodium foods, refined sugars, and unhealthy fats to keep blood sugar levels in check.
Dr. Singh advises diabetic patients to maintain stable blood sugar levels through a low-glycaemic diet to prevent damage to retinal blood vessels. “Maintaining good blood pressure and cholesterol levels also helps protect eye health. For personalized advice, consulting a dietician can ensure that patients are getting the right nutrients to support both eye and overall health,” he adds.
Preventive Measures
Preventing vision loss due to diabetes requires a proactive approach. Says Dr Moreker, “I can't stress enough the benefits of regular eye check-ups, healthy blood sugar management and lifestyle habits like exercising, quitting smoking, and wearing UV-protective sunglasses outdoors. These practices reduce the risk of diabetic complications and maintain good vision over time.”
Additionally, Dr. Singh advises that wearing sunglasses outdoors, avoiding prolonged screen time, and managing stress are beneficial habits that can protect vision in diabetic patients. He also encourages patients to stay vigilant about any changes in vision and seek immediate medical attention if they notice symptoms like floaters or blurred vision.
Advancements In Diabetic Eye Care
Emerging advancements are promising better outcomes for diabetic patients with eye complications. Anti-VEGF injections, laser photocoagulation, and implantable drug delivery systems are among the emerging treatment methods that offer targeted and effective solutions for diabetic patients.
According to Dr. Sain, AI-based retinal imaging is transforming early detection, allowing for prompt treatment. Anti-VEGF injections and laser photocoagulation continue to be effective, but innovative therapies like implantable drug delivery systems and research into regenerative treatments, such as stem cells, are on the horizon. While these advancements are still in experimental stages, they provide hope for the future of diabetic eye care.
Proactive Management Is Key
Diabetes management goes beyond controlling blood sugar. It involves proactive care for every aspect of health, especially vision. Vision loss due to diabetes is preventable and manageable with the right strategies. By following expert recommendations and making eye health a priority, diabetic patients can protect their vision for years to come. The journey toward diabetes awareness and proactive health management is ongoing but with knowledge and commitment, it’s a path that can lead to a healthier, clearer future.