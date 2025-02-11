World Day Of The Sick Observed To Pray For Those Suffering From Illness

New Delhi: Every year, World Day of the Sick is observed on February 11 to offer prayers for those suffering from illness.

As per the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops (CCCB) website, Pope Francis, in his message, offers a reflection on the theme, "Hope does not disappoint (Rm 5:5) but strengthens us in times of trial", emphasising the profound role the Christian tradition accords to the theological virtue of hope in moments of illness and suffering.

Pope Francis reminds the faithful that physical illness can have emotional and spiritual effects. The Holy Father calls for our renewed commitment to caring for the sick with love, compassion and faith, recognising that hope is a gift that sustains those who suffer and those who accompany them.

Taking to social media X, Raffmash posted, "Feb 11-World Day of the Sick. It was established by Pope John Paul II in 1992. It is a day dedicated to prayer and reflection for those suffering from illness, as well as for their caregivers and healthcare workers. So let us pray for all of those having health issues around us."

Similarly, Davaomigrant wrote on X, "Today, we celebrate the feast day of Our Lady of Lourdes. Today is also the World Day of the Sick, instituted in 1992 by Saint Pope John Paul II, a year after he started feeling the symptoms of Parkinson's disease. Pope Francis, in his message, said, "A society is all the more human to the degree that it cares effectively for its most frail and suffering members, in a spirit of fraternal love. Pray, Blessed Mother, that our government leaders be sensitive to our sufferings. Amen."

History

World Day of the Sick, started by Pope Saint John Paul II in 1992, is observed annually on the liturgical Memorial of Our Lady of Lourdes, as per the CCCB website.

Significance

The day has a significance of devotion to the Blessed Mother, who is a powerful intercessor for the sick. On this day, it is important to show empathy for those who are sick and provide them with care and support. This day also helps to encourage and express appreciation for helping others, the website mentioned.