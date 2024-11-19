World COPD Day: The Common Lung Disease Caused 5% Of Global Deaths In 2021

Hyderabad: World COPD Day is observed on the third Wednesday of November every year, and this year, it is on November 20.

What is COPD?

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a common lung disease causing restricted airflow and breathing problems. It is sometimes called emphysema or chronic bronchitis.

In people with COPD, the lungs can get damaged or clogged with phlegm. Symptoms include cough, sometimes with phlegm, difficulty breathing, wheezing and tiredness. Smoking and air pollution are the most common causes of COPD. People with COPD are at higher risk of other health problems.

COPD is not curable but symptoms can improve if one avoids smoking and exposure to air pollution and gets vaccines to prevent infections. It can also be treated with medicines, oxygen and pulmonary rehabilitation.

Chronic Bronchitis

Long-term inflammation of the bronchial tubes, which transport air to the lungs, is the cause of chronic bronchitis. The inflammation causes too much mucus to be produced, which makes breathing difficult and results in a chronic cough. Chronic bronchitis patients are susceptible to recurrent lung infections and frequently have a "wet" cough.

Emphysema occurs when the lungs' tiny air sacs, or "alveoli," which are in charge of exchanging carbon dioxide and oxygen, sustain damage. This disorder impairs the lungs' capacity to take in oxygen, which causes dyspnea, particularly when exercising. Even when at rest, individuals with advanced emphysema may have trouble breathing.

History:

A dedicated group of scientists urged the World Health Organisation and the US National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute to establish the Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD) in 1998 in an attempt to raise awareness of COPD, its treatment, and its prevention. Raising awareness of COPD and assisting millions of people who suffer from the illness and pass away too soon from it or its complications are two of GOLD's key goals.

In 2002, the inaugural World COPD Day was celebrated. Every year, organisers from over 50 countries take part in the event. GOLD promotes World COPD Day in collaboration with groups like the WHO.

Symptoms:

The most common symptoms of COPD are difficulty breathing, chronic cough (sometimes with phlegm) and feeling tired. COPD symptoms can get worse quickly. These are called flare-ups. These usually last for a few days and often require additional medicine.

People with COPD also have a higher risk for other health problems. These include:

Lung infections, like the flu or pneumonia

Lung cancer

Heart problems

Weak muscles and brittle bones

Depression and anxiety

Causes:

Several processes can cause the airways to become narrow and lead to COPD. There may be destruction of parts of the lung, mucus blocking the airways, and inflammation and swelling of the airway lining.

COPD develops gradually over time, often resulting from a combination of risk factors:

Tobacco exposure from active smoking or passive exposure to second-hand smoke;

Occupational exposure to dusts, fumes or chemicals;

Indoor air pollution: biomass fuel (wood, animal dung, crop residue) or coal is frequently used for cooking and heating in low- and middle-income countries with high levels of smoke exposure

Early life events such as poor growth in utero, prematurity, and frequent or severe respiratory infections in childhood that prevent maximum lung growth;

Asthma in childhood;

A rare genetic condition called alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, which can cause COPD at a young age.

Statistics from the WHO: