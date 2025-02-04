World Cancer Day 2025: Lifestyle Choices That Can Lower The Chances Of Cancer

Every year February 4 is marked as World Cancer Day to raise awareness about cancer, a disease that affects millions of people globally. While genetics play a role in developing cancer, lifestyle chnages can prevent this desease to attack you at the first place. According to a research 50 per cent of cancers can be avoided by adopting healthier habits. Regular excercise, balanced diet, no smoking, reduced alcohol intact and protecting yourself from harmful UV radiations can help lower the risk of cancer. "Early detention and routine check-ups are also important for timely intervention," says Radiation Oncologist, Dr. Sanjay Hunugundmath of Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital in Pune. He further suggests some lifestyle changes which can have big impact and reduce the risk of cancer.

Adopt a Balanced Diet:

A healthy diet with fruits and vegetables is a key to prevent cancer (Freepik)

Increase Fruit and Vegetable Intake - Aim for a variety of colors on your plate. Fruits and vegetables are rich in antioxidants and phytochemicals that protect cells from damage.

Choose Whole Grains - Replace refined grains with whole grains like brown rice, millets, and whole wheat, which have more fiber and nutrients.

- Replace refined grains with whole grains like brown rice, millets, and whole wheat, which have more fiber and nutrients. Limit Red and Processed Meats - Studies suggest a strong link between red meat (such as beef, pork, and lamb) and processed meats (such as sausages and bacon) with colorectal cancer. Opt for leaner proteins like fish, poultry, or plant-based proteins.

- Studies suggest a strong link between red meat (such as beef, pork, and lamb) and processed meats (such as sausages and bacon) with colorectal cancer. Opt for leaner proteins like fish, poultry, or plant-based proteins. Reduce Sugar and Salt Consumption - Excessive sugar contributes to obesity, a known cancer risk factor, while too much salt has been linked to stomach cancer.

Maintain a Healthy Weight and Be Physically Active:

Obesity increases the risk of many cancers, including breast, colon, and kidney cancers. Maintaining a healthy weight through diet and regular physical activity is crucial. Adults should aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous activity each week. Regular physical activity not only helps control weight but also reduces inflammation and improves immune function.

A healthy lifestyle can prevent cancer (Freepik)

Avoid Tobacco and Limit Alcohol Consumption

Tobacco - Smoking and tobacco use are the most significant cancer risk factors that can be avoided. Tobacco causes not only lung cancer but also many other types of cancer. Quitting smoking, even later in life, can significantly lower your risk of cancer.

- Smoking and tobacco use are the most significant cancer risk factors that can be avoided. Tobacco causes not only lung cancer but also many other types of cancer. Quitting smoking, even later in life, can significantly lower your risk of cancer. Alcohol - Alcohol consumption can increase the risk of various cancers, including liver, breast, and colon cancers. Limiting alcohol to no more than one drink per day for women and two for men can reduce risks.

Sun Protection:

Exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun and other sources, such as tanning beds, can lead to skin cancer, including melanoma. Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30. Wear protective clothing and seek shade, especially between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. when UV light is strongest.

Get Regular Medical Care:

Regular screenings can detect cancers of the breast, colon, and cervix at early stages, when they are most treatable. Vaccinations (like the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine) can protect against certain types of cancers associated with viral infections.

Environmental and Occupational Hazards:

Be aware of and protect yourself from harmful substances like asbestos and benzene, which are often found in the workplace. Follow safety protocols to limit exposure to such carcinogens.

Stress Management and Mental Health:

While the direct connection between stress and cancer risk is still being studied, managing stress effectively helps improve overall health and maintains a robust immune system. Practices such as yoga, meditation, and adequate sleep can play a role in maintaining a healthy mental and emotional state.