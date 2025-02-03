ETV Bharat / health

World Cancer Day 2025: 5 Surprising Things That Put You At Risk Of Cancer, Including Your Digital Devices!

Cancer affects millions of people every year, causing significant pain and loss. While smoking and poor diet are the usual suspects when it comes to cancer, there are many other surprising things that could be increasing your risk. The ETV Bharat Health team rounds them up on World Cancer Day.

What Is World Cancer Day?

World Cancer Day is observed every year on February 4. It’s an important day to talk about the need for cancer prevention, early detection, and the importance of treatment. This year’s theme, 'United By Unique' places people at the centre of care. We all have a role to play in this battle. By encouraging healthy habits, we can make a difference and help fight cancer.

5 Unexpected Carcinogens

Let's talk about five unexpected factors that may be putting you at a higher risk of developing cancer. We’ve backed these points with research to help you understand how these risks work.

1. Eating Processed Meats

You might love sausages for breakfast and ready-to-cook kababs, but processed meats have been linked to a higher risk of cancer, especially colorectal cancer. The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified processed meats like bacon, sausages, hot dogs, and deli meats as a Group 1 carcinogen, meaning they are known to cause cancer. These meats often contain harmful chemicals, such as nitrates, which can damage your cells over time.

Cold cuts and processed meats have risk of colorectal cancer (Freepik)

Health Tip: To lower your cancer risk, try to limit processed meats in your diet and switch to healthier options like lean meats or plant-based alternatives.

2. Chemicals in Your Cleaning Products

When cleaning your home, you may not realize that some of the products you’re using could be putting your health at risk. Chemicals found in some cleaning supplies, such as phthalates and benzene, have been linked to cancers like leukaemia and lymphoma. A 2021 study on Latina women published in Environmental Health Perspectives found that long-term exposure to these chemicals can weaken your immune system and disrupt your hormones, both of which can lead to cancer.

Phthalates and benzene found in cleaning products have been linked to leukaemia and lymphoma (Freepik)

Health Tip: Consider switching to non-toxic, eco-friendly cleaning products to reduce your exposure to harmful chemicals.

3. Air Pollution

We all know that smoking is harmful, but did you know that air pollution can also raise your cancer risk? Fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and other pollutants in the air have been shown to increase the risk of lung cancer, even for non-smokers. A study published in the Journal of Thoracic Oncology in 2023 found that air pollution is the second leading cause of lung cancer.