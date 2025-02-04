ETV Bharat / health

World Cancer Day 2025: Lung Cancer In Non-Smokers Is Rising, Here’s Why It's The 5th Leading Global Cause Of Cancer-Related Deaths

A new study on World Cancer Day 2025 says that lung cancer is no longer a smoker's disease ( Freepik )

Lung cancer has long been associated with smoking, but a new study reveals a surprising trend: more people who have never smoked are being diagnosed with lung cancer. Researchers believe that air pollution could be a major factor.

A new study published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine on World Cancer Day highlights how changes in smoking habits and increasing exposure to polluted air are altering lung cancer risks worldwide.

Adenocarcinoma Is The Most Common Lung Cancer In Non-Smokers

Researchers from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) analyzed data from the Global Cancer Observatory 2022. They examined four major types of lung cancer:

Adenocarcinoma

Squamous cell carcinoma

Small-cell carcinoma

Large-cell carcinoma

Their findings show that adenocarcinoma (a cancer that develops in mucous-producing glands) is now the most common type of lung cancer in both men and women.

Among people who never smoked, 53-70% of lung cancer cases in 2022 were due to adenocarcinoma. Unlike other lung cancer types, adenocarcinoma has a weaker connection to cigarette smoking, suggesting other environmental factors (like air pollution) play a significant role.

What’s Driving This Surge?

Experts point to two key reasons why non-smokers are developing lung cancer at higher rates:

1) Fewer people are smoking worldwide, leading to a shift in lung cancer patterns.

2) Air pollution is increasing, exposing more people to harmful particles that may trigger lung cancer.