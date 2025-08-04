World Breastfeeding Week 2025: Can Breastfeeding With Hepatitis Put The Newborn At Risk; Myths, Facts, And What New Mothers Need to Know

If a new mother is diagnosed with hepatitis during or after pregnancy, one question that concerns everyone in the family is that - if breastfeeding the baby is safe. The concern is understandable as hepatitis virus affects the liver and some can be passed from mother to child during pregnancy or birth. But when it comes to breastfeeding, experts say that the mothers can be reassured that in most cases, it is perfectly safe.

Understanding the Viruses

According to Dr Thiagarajan Srinivasan, Senior Consultant and Director of Institute of Liver Diseases, Transplant and HPB Surgery at MGM Healthcare in Chennai, Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which is caused by different viruses – most commonly hepatitis A, B, and C. While Hepatitis A spreads through contaminated food or water and follows the “hand-to-mouth” route. Hepatitis B and C, however, are bloodborne and can be transmitted during pregnancy and childbirth.

“Breastfeeding is not a contraindication for mothers with hepatitis A, B, or C,” explains Dr Srinivasan. “Hepatitis A does not spread through breast milk, and both hepatitis B and C are generally safe for breastfeeding, except in cases where the mother has cracked or bleeding nipples. In such situations, breastfeeding should be temporarily paused to avoid the risk of blood-to-blood transmission," he adds.

What is the Real Risk

Contrary to popular fear, the highest risk of passing hepatitis B or C to a baby is during pregnancy and delivery and not through breast milk. For hepatitis B-positive mothers, experts recommend vaccinating the newborn within 12 hours of birth, along with hepatitis B immunoglobulin (HBIG), to reduce the risk of transmission.

Experts say that Hepatitis C currently has no preventive vaccine, but the virus has rarely been found in breast milk, and even when present, it does not appear to infect the baby unless there are open sores or cracks in the nipple. "There's no doubt that mother's milk is best nutrition for babies. Maintaining a good hygiene for mother and child can be very helpful in halting or decreasing the chances of transmission," says Dr. Dakshayani D, Head of Varam, Obstetrics and Gynaecology at MGM Healthcare in Chennai.

Why breastfeeding still matters

Breast milk is also considered as the 'first vaccine' for a baby. It is rich in antibodies and essential nutrients. Dr Dakshayani emphasises that this holds true even for mothers with hepatitis.

“In fact, the baby can receive protective antibodies from the breast milk of an infected mother. Global guidelines encourage breastfeeding in all hepatitis A, B, and C cases, provided basic hygiene is maintained and there are no open wounds on the mother’s breast or in the baby’s mouth," she explains.

Dr Charulata Bansal, Senior Consultant - Obstetrics and Gynecology at Cocoon Hospital in Jaipur says breastfeeding may be a natural process, but it often comes with challenges, especially for first-time mothers who are navigating myths, expectations, and limited support. "A mother’s ability to breastfeed isn’t determined by willpower alone; it’s also shaped by the support she receives. Time and again, we see that with the right guidance, reassurance, and practical help, mothers are empowered to succeed," says Dr Bansal.

She insists that a sustainable ecosystems that supports women at home, in hospitals, and throughout society is essential. "Support can take many forms like listening without judgment, offering practical help, or simply being present. Communities, workplaces, and healthcare systems all play a role. Let’s move from awareness to action, ensuring no mother feels alone in her breastfeeding journey," says the gynecologist.

Precautions to follow

While breastfeeding with hepatitis is generally safe, doctors recommend these cautions:

Ensure there are no cracks, sores, or bleeding on the nipples.

Maintain strict breast and hand hygiene before feeding.

Check that the baby does not have oral ulcers or cuts.

Follow vaccination protocols for hepatitis B immediately after birth.

For mothers facing a hepatitis diagnosis, the thought of withholding breastfeeding can be emotionally challenging. But experts say that in most cases breastfeeding is not only safe but beneficial for the newborn. Breast milk is the best nutrition a baby can receive. With the right precautions and timely vaccination, hepatitis should not be a reason to deny your child that gift," says Dr Srinivasan.