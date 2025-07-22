ETV Bharat / health

World Brain Day: Frequent Headaches That Aren’t Migraines; Could They Be A Sign of Something More Serious?

Headaches are a common nuisance, but when they start showing up frequently and don't feel like migraines, it's normal to wonder if something more is at play. While many headaches are harmless and usually triggered by stress, dehydration, or poor posture, recurring pain could sometimes signal an underlying health issue that shouldn't be ignored. According to Dr Manoj Khanal, Director - Neurology, Max Super Specialty Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi, frequent headaches not resembling typical migraines can’t be neglected. They may be early signs of serious issues such as brain tumors, stroke, meningitis or venous thrombosis. "Understanding the patterns, causes, and potential red flags can help you decide when it’s time to seek medical advice rather than just reaching for a painkiller," explains Dr Khanal. He suggests to go for early check ups and consulting a doctor to protect your brain and future. Here are two classifications of headaches that can help you determine if your headache is migraine or something more:

Primary headache:

This is when a headache occurs on its own without another health problem being present. Examples of primary headaches include migraines, tension-type headaches, and cluster headaches.

Secondary headache:

This is when a headache occurs because of something that is present as a health condition, such as stroke, brain tumors, venous sinus thrombosis, meningitis, etc.

When Headaches Indicate Something More:

Repeated headaches that are not "classic" migraines may sometimes be a sign of something more serious as they could sometimes indicate a serious neurological problem in some cases. One of the significant issues is a brain tumor. There are various "red flag" signs that one should be aware of, which include the following:

New headache pattern, an unusual headache, or suddenly severe headache.

Nausea, vomiting (especially in the morning), vision loss, ringing in the ears, seizures, paralysis, memory loss, changes in behavior, etc.

Headaches that are worse when lying down or exerting yourself to strain.

Headaches with dizziness or balance issues.

Headaches that do not respond to over-the-counter medications.

"Although migraine is the primary cause of frequent headaches (especially in women), tension-type headache, sinus headache, or cervicogenic headache may follow, do not overlook a non-migraine headache if it continues or gets worse," explains the doctor.