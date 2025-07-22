ETV Bharat / health

World Brain Day 2025: Natural Brain-Boosting Foods That Enhance Your Memory

You don’t need fancy pills or expensive powders to boost your brainpower. In fact, the best memory-enhancing tools might already be in your kitchen. On World Brain Day, we are exploring brain foods. World Brain Day is observed on July 22. It is all about spreading awareness on how to take care of our most powerful organ: the brain. It was started by the World Federation of Neurology (WFN) to educate people about brain health, prevent neurological disorders, and encourage early detection of conditions like stroke, dementia, Parkinson’s, and epilepsy.

If you're a student trying to prepare for exams, a busy professional juggling tasks, or simply someone who wants to protect their brain health as they age, your daily diet can help you think better, focus better, and remember longer. “Food has a powerful impact on how we learn, retain information, and stay mentally alert,” says Dr. Mahesh Gour, Founder and Director, EduQuik, a learning platform focused on helping students learn faster and remember longer with smart study techniques and memory retention methods. He recommends top foods that naturally support your memory and brain function.

1. Fatty Fish: Omega-3 for Brain Cells

Fatty fish is rich in Omega-3 (Getty Images)

Think salmon, sardines, mackerel. These are full of omega-3 fatty acids, which make up about 60% of your brain. Omega-3s help build brain and nerve cells, which are crucial for learning and memory. “Lack of omega-3s has been linked to cognitive decline and even depression,” says Dr. Gour. That means not eating enough fish may slow down your thinking over time.

How to add it to your diet: Grilled fish for lunch, sardines on toast, or mackerel curry.

2. Berries: Tiny Fruits, Big Impact

Blueberries, strawberries, blackberries and others are rich in antioxidants that help slow down brain aging and improve communication between brain cells. Antioxidants fight inflammation and oxidative stress, both of which can contribute to mental decline.

Best time to eat: As a mid-morning snack, on yogurt, or blended into a smoothie.

3. Nuts and Seeds: Vitamin E for Memory

Nuts are packed with Vitamin E (Getty Images)

Walnuts, almonds, flaxseeds, chia seeds, and sunflower seeds are packed with vitamin E, which protects brain cells from age-related damage. “Vitamin E acts like a shield against memory decline as we grow older,” says Dr. Gour.