World Blood Donor Day 2025: From Heart Health To Cancer Prevention, How Blood Donation Is Healthy For You

Donating blood is often associated with those in need such as accident victims, cancer survivors, people with blood disorders. It is consistently disregarded as not just a life-saving act for the recipients but also offers surprising health benefits to donors themselves, which not a lot of people realise. According to Dr Divya, Senior registrar of blood bank at SIMS Hospital, Chennai there are surprising health benefits of donating blood.

Starting off with the basic, which is improved blood flow. "Blood viscosity is the thickness of blood it is the measure of its resistance. Thicker blood can increase the risk of clotting and also block in the arteries. Regular blood donation is linked to lower blood pressure and lower risk for heart attacks and stroke. It can help in improving the overall flow and reduce cardiovascular risk factors," says Dr Divya.

Representational Image (Getty Images)

Secondly, each time we donate blood; our body goes on to replenish the blood that we have lost. This way, our body triggers the production of new red blood cells in bone marrow and also keeps the system fresh and optimal.

A Screening That Helps Early Diagnosis

To donate blood, one must go through screening and basic body check-up. This can often help in identifying underlying problems. The check for health screening involves checks for pulse, hemoglobin levels, blood pressure and more. Sometimes, this can uncover health issues that the donor has not yet come to be aware of. Furthermore, this helps in promoting early intervention of any diseases or disorders.

Donating blood burns calories, research has shown that donating blood one time can burn to 650 calories, this is due to loss of energy that the body uses to replenish the lost components such as plasma, platelets, red and white blood cells.

Representational Image (Getty Images)

Reduces Risk of Cancer?

While additional researches needed, some studies have shown the reduced risk of cancer being correlated to lower iron content. Hence, regular donation can help in managing the iron overload; particularly those that are associated with oxidative stress.

"Blood donation helps to reduce the risk of cancer with iron overload particularly those that are associated with oxidative stress," says Dr Divya.

Apart from the physical well-being of an individual, it helps in promoting a sense of strong emotional and psychological benefit to the donor, as knowing that they have helped in saving a life which fosters a sense of purpose.

Representational Image (Getty Images)

Protects Against Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson's

According to Dr Gopinathan M, Associate Consultant, Department of Oncology at MGM Cancer Institute in Chennai apart from regular check up during the blood donation and early intervention if found any medical issue in the body, blood donation helps maintain your hemoglobin levels. "The donated blood is replenished in the next 48 hours. Blood donation streamlines blood flow, improves blood fluidity and regulates iron balance in the body proving too much is not good particularly if your hemoglobin levels are high. This offers indirectly a protective effect against some disease like Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's, which are associated with high iron levels," informs Dr Gopinathan.

Additionally, the experts say that regular donors are found to have better blood pressure control and lesser risk of dying from cardiovascular diseases in the long run. It also gives a sense of immense gratification, work holiday and build good relation with patient families particularly if you are found to have rare blood groups. It is a high civic responsibility that every single drop counts to a precious life.