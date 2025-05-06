ETV Bharat / health

World Asthma Day 2025: Build a Breathable Future for India’s Asthma Patients By Opening Up Access to Inhalers

Asthma is not a mysterious new disease. We know its triggers and treatments. Yet, in India, a shocking 35 million people suffer from asthma (Global Asthma Report 2022). Not because we don’t know what to do, but because what we know to do doesn’t always reach the people who need it most.

This year, World Asthma Day 2025 carries a radical theme: “Make Inhaled Treatments Accessible for All.” It doesn’t call for a cure. It simply asks for what we already have (inhalers, nebulizers, and clean air) to be delivered equitably and affordably.

The Asthma Burden in India

India is home to 1 in every 10 asthma patients in the world according to the Global Burden of Disease report. Inhalers — both reliever (like salbutamol) and controller (like corticosteroids) — are the cornerstone of asthma management. And yet, a Lancet study showed that less than 30% of diagnosed asthma patients in India are using them. Many continue to rely on oral tablets or home remedies, unaware that they are bypassing the lungs and prolonging suffering. Even fewer have access to nebulizers, spacers, or structured pulmonary rehabilitation.

WHAT'S BLOCKING THE AIRWAY IN INDIA?

1. Affordability vs. Availability

Inhalers aren’t always prohibitively expensive (some cost as little as ₹50 to ₹100 per unit) but in many parts of rural India, they simply aren’t stocked. Private pharmacies may not keep them because demand is perceived to be low. Government hospitals are underfunded and erratically supplied. In some states, controller inhalers aren’t even listed on essential drug lists.

Meanwhile, branded inhalers like Seretide or Symbicort can cost upwards of ₹500, which is out of reach for daily wage earners or families below the poverty line.

2. Stigma and Misinformation

There’s a strange shame associated with using an inhaler. Patients often see it as a sign of weakness — or worse, a last resort. Families resist letting their children be “dependent” on inhalers. In some communities, it’s more acceptable to hide a chronic wheeze than to publicly use a bronchodilator.

Physicians, too, are sometimes slow to prescribe inhalers. An AIIMS survey revealed that 45% of general practitioners prefer oral medications over inhalers for mild asthma despite clinical guidelines to the contrary.

3. The Urban-Rural Divide

In Tier-1 cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, pulmonologists are available, spirometry is accessible, and pharmacy shelves are full of inhalers. But in the vast rural interior (where 70% of India lives) the picture is starkly different.

Here, asthma is underdiagnosed. Nebulizers are shared across multiple patients without sanitation protocols. Inhalers, if available, are often misused due to lack of education. We are left with an India where access to air is dictated not by lungs, but by latitude.